News Ticker

Luis Enrique followed Guardiola’s achievements but never got the same credit

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

BARCELONA – Luis Enrique’s announcement that he will quit Barcelona at the end of the season was expected, but the timing – at the end of a news conference after his side thrashed Sporting Gijon 6-1 – came as a surprise.

In fact, he had first considered not renewing his contract beyond next summer during pre-season, he said, after a dramatic slide at the end of the second campaign. Barca had exited the Champions League and could only claim a league title that had looked to be sewn up on the final day of the season.

That dip in form, which saw Barca lose three consecutive league games for the first time in 13 years, was the first sign that the wheels were starting to come off a spectacular machine that had rolled to the treble in his first season.

Concern grew when Barca slumped to a 2-1 defeat at home against newly promoted Alaves after the coach made a string of changes. His much criticized squad rotation came back to haunt him in a 4-3 defeat at Celta Vigo.

Barca remained in the fight for the league title and on Wednesday overtook Real Madrid at the top of La Liga, but they have also failed to convince against the top sides. Their decline culminated in a 4-0 thrashing at Paris St Germain that left them on the brink of an early exit in the Champions League.

There was more than a hint of rumbling discontent in the dressing room. Heavyweights Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta publicly criticized the coach’s tactics in Paris, although the coach found an ally in Gerard Pique.

The coach also looked rattled after the game in a tense exchange with a Catalan television reporter, who he harangued for not giving him credit for the team’s successes.

While Luis Enrique has long had a prickly relationship with the media, it was becoming clearer that the stress of a role which had worn out predecessor Pep Guardiola was finally getting to him.

Barca failed to give a fitting response in their next game against struggling Leganes, rescuing a 2-1 win with a late penalty converted by Lionel Messi, which the Argentine chose not to celebrate.

Luis Enrique’s uneasy relationship with Messi nearly cost him his job in January 2015 after the Argentine reacted badly to being left out against Real Sociedad. In general, he appeared to have little personal connection with his squad.

These underlying tensions mean Luis Enrique will not be remembered with the same reverence as Guardiola, even though he has delivered a similar trophy haul as his old teammate, who was seen as the spiritual heir to Johan Cruyff, the godfather of the modern Barcelona.

President Josep Maria Bartomeu, however, lauded Luis Enrique: “We’ve had a super coach in the last three years,” he declared. “No one can doubt he’s one of the best coaches Barcelona have had and who has fit with our ideas.”

Sevilla’s Jorge Sampaoli and Athletic Bilbao’s Ernesto Valverde are the two main candidates to succeed Luis Enrique, although the outgoing coach is believed to want his assistant Juan Carlos Unzue to take over.

Argentine Sampaoli has transformed Sevilla into one of the most exciting teams to watch in Europe with a dynamic, possession-based style of play reminiscent of the enthralling football Guardiola served up. He is seen as the fans’ choice, while former Barca player Valverde is reported to be favored by the board.

Messi’s bond with compatriot Sampaoli could be a deciding factor, however. Whoever Barca do appoint will have his work cut out in repeating Luis Enrique’s achievements, even though the coach never managed to satisfy everyone at the club. – Reuters

Related Posts
It’s silly season with Big Phil in ZIFA race
It’s silly season with Big Phil in ZIFA race
Election time is silly season. This goes for sport as much as it does for politics. Perhaps more so when it comes to the politics of sport. Chancers try their ...
READ MORE
El Massacre: Barca humiliate Real Madrid 4-0
El Massacre: Barca humiliate Real Madrid 4-0
MADRID - Barcelona dealt a stinging blow to Real Madrid's title hopes when Luis Suarez and Neymar continued their scintillating form to fire the champions to a stunning 4-0 victory ...
READ MORE
Celta stun Barca 4-1, Real’s Benzema hits double to sink Bilbao
Celta stun Barca 4-1, Real’s Benzema hits double to sink Bilbao
BARCELONA (Reuters) - A Karim Benzema brace gave Real Madrid a 2-1 victory at Athletic Bilbao and lifted them to the top of La Liga on goal difference ahead of ...
READ MORE
Header off Ibrahimovic’s pony tail secures Community Shield for Man United
Header off Ibrahimovic’s pony tail secures Community Shield for Man United
LONDON - Jose Mourinho claimed his first piece of silverware at Manchester United as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late header earned a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Community Shield at ...
READ MORE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Sadio Mane of Liverpool is closed down by David Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Quick turnaround leaves Klopp scratching head
Liverpool - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is unsure what kind of team he will be able to align for Monday's trip to Sunderland in the Premier League. Liverpool ...
READ MORE
Fitness levels worry Mandigora
Fitness levels worry Mandigora
DYNAMOS coach David Mandigora is worried by the fitness levels of his players ahead of the start of the 2015 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season. The Dynamos coach said ...
READ MORE
ZIFA faces still punishment if they fail to fly the team to Guinea
ZIFA faces still punishment if they fail to fly the team to Guinea
HARARE - The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has written to Caf to try and change the Warriors’ 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea from tomorrow to Monday. Zifa failed ...
READ MORE
Bafana crash out of Afcon
Bafana crash out of Afcon
Johannesburg - South Africa were sent crashing out of the Africa Cup of Nations after relinquishing a one-goal lead for a third match in a row against Ghana in Mongomo ...
READ MORE
Ghana power into AFCON final
Ghana power into AFCON final
Malabo - Ghana have moved a step closer to ending their 33-year wait for another Africa Cup of Nations title after defeating hosts Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in the 2015 tournament’s ...
READ MORE
Advantage Zimbabwe as Guinea national team coach quits
Advantage Zimbabwe as Guinea national team coach quits
CONAKRY - Luis Fernandez has quit as Guinea coach one week before they play a vital African Nations Cup qualifier away in Swaziland, the former French international said. "It is a ...
READ MORE
It’s silly season with Big Phil in ZIFA
El Massacre: Barca humiliate Real Madrid 4-0
Celta stun Barca 4-1, Real’s Benzema hits double
Header off Ibrahimovic’s pony tail secures Community Shield
Quick turnaround leaves Klopp scratching head
Fitness levels worry Mandigora
ZIFA faces still punishment if they fail to
Bafana crash out of Afcon
Ghana power into AFCON final
Advantage Zimbabwe as Guinea national team coach quits

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mono drops ‘Skinny-Monya’ riddim

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Guitarist-cum-producer, Clive Mono Mukundu has brought together several established and upcoming artists on a reggae rhythm, fused with the traditional mbira instrument termed, ‘Skinny-Monya Riddim’. Speaking in an interview on ZiFM Stereo, Mukundu described this […]

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News