ZIFA yet approach AmaZulu coach Joey Antipas

Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported ...
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Seven candidates, including two Confederation of African Football (CAF) vice presidents, are standing for election to be the continent's two new representatives on the reformed FIFA ...
Mesut Ozil scored his first professional hat-trick as Arsenal thrashed Ludogorets 6-0 in the Champions League at the Emirates on Wednesday evening.
The German international scored all three of his goals ...
FORMER Zifa board member Francis Zimunya has sensationally accused National Football Association of Zimbabwe (Nafaz) president Philip Chiyangwa and his executive of tempering with the draft audit report from the ...
Guitarist-cum-producer, Clive Mono Mukundu has brought together several established and upcoming artists on a reggae rhythm, fused with the traditional mbira instrument termed, ‘Skinny-Monya Riddim’. Speaking in an interview on ZiFM Stereo, Mukundu described this […]
Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]
Fast And Furious star Tyrese Gibson is officially off the market after secretly tying the knot on Valentine’s Day. The 38-year-old actor stunned his 7.8m Instagram followers on 28 February when he dropped the bombshell […]