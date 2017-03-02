News Ticker

ZIFA yet approach AmaZulu coach Joey Antipas

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Legendary Zimbabwean coach Joey Antipas has dismissed reports linking him with the Warriors coaching job.

The position became vacant last month after Kalistos Pasuwa’s contract with the Zimbabwean Football Association (ZIFA) was not renewed.

Former Warriors coach Antipas, who is currently coaching South African club AmaZulu, has been linked with a return to the Zimbabwean senior national team.

“I know nothing, I have heard nothing and I say nothing,” Antipas told Zimbabwean publication, The Herald.

“Who is linking me the Warriors job? It’s news to me,” the two-time Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) title winning coach continued.

“(But) Zimbabwe is my home and if offered, it would depend on some issues.”

ZIFA are expected to appoint a new Warriors head coach ahead of the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers which start in June 2017.

Zimbabwe are in the same qualifying group as Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Liberia and Congo-Brazzaville.

Related Posts
Britain Football Soccer - Crystal Palace v Manchester United - FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium - 21/5/16 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney and Daley Blind celebrate winning the final as Crystal Palace's Jason Puncheon looks dejected Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff
Sublime Lingard volley seals Man United FA Cup win
LONDON - Manchester United substitute Jesse Lingard's superb volley in extra time secured a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday for ...
READ MORE
Caps tame high-flying Chicken Inn
Caps tame high-flying Chicken Inn
LEONARD Fiyado’s brace gave Caps United their first set of three points in three matches at the expense of log leaders Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium yesterday, in ...
READ MORE
2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 10,000m Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 13/08/2016. Mo Farah (GBR) of Britain celebrates winning the men's 10,000m final. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mo Farah coach used prohibited drug infusions, says newspaper
Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported ...
READ MORE
UEFA loves FIFA dearly, says re-elected Platini
UEFA loves FIFA dearly, says re-elected Platini
VIENNA (Reuters) - Michel Platini was re-elected by acclamation as UEFA president for a third term on Tuesday and immediately told Congress delegates not to believe everything they heard about ...
READ MORE
Seven candidates for new African places on FIFA council
Seven candidates for new African places on FIFA council
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Seven candidates, including two Confederation of African Football (CAF) vice presidents, are standing for election to be the continent's two new representatives on the reformed FIFA ...
READ MORE
Guardiola charged by UEFA for ‘#JusticiaParaTopo’ t-shirt
Guardiola charged by UEFA for ‘#JusticiaParaTopo’ t-shirt
- Bayern Munich manager Pep Guardiola has been charged by UEFA after wearing a t-shirt in a news conference before Tuesday's Champions League victory over Porto demanding justice for ...
READ MORE
Four-goal Leicester’s dream continues
Four-goal Leicester’s dream continues
LEICESTER, UK - What a fairytale! The dream is all coming together for Leicester City as they surged closer to their first ever Barclays Premier League title with a 4-0 ...
READ MORE
Arsenal 6-0 Ludogorets: Mesut Ozil scores first professional hat-trick as Gunners hit six
Arsenal 6-0 Ludogorets: Mesut Ozil scores first professional hat-trick as Gunners hit six
Mesut Ozil scored his first professional hat-trick as Arsenal thrashed Ludogorets 6-0 in the Champions League at the Emirates on Wednesday evening. The German international scored all three of his goals ...
READ MORE
Rosberg pips Hamilton in Spanish GP practice
Rosberg pips Hamilton in Spanish GP practice
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Nico Rosberg boosted his morale by keeping Mercedes team mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton off the top of the timesheets in first practice for the Spanish ...
READ MORE
ZIFA criminal activities: Chiyangwa out of order
ZIFA criminal activities: Chiyangwa out of order
FORMER Zifa board member Francis Zimunya has sensationally accused National Football Association of Zimbabwe (Nafaz) president Philip Chiyangwa and his executive of tempering with the draft audit report from the ...
READ MORE
Sublime Lingard volley seals Man United FA Cup
Caps tame high-flying Chicken Inn
Mo Farah coach used prohibited drug infusions, says
UEFA loves FIFA dearly, says re-elected Platini
Seven candidates for new African places on FIFA
Guardiola charged by UEFA for ‘#JusticiaParaTopo’ t-shirt
Four-goal Leicester’s dream continues
Arsenal 6-0 Ludogorets: Mesut Ozil scores first professional
Rosberg pips Hamilton in Spanish GP practice
ZIFA criminal activities: Chiyangwa out of order

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Mono drops ‘Skinny-Monya’ riddim

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Guitarist-cum-producer, Clive Mono Mukundu has brought together several established and upcoming artists on a reggae rhythm, fused with the traditional mbira instrument termed, ‘Skinny-Monya Riddim’. Speaking in an interview on ZiFM Stereo, Mukundu described this […]

Arts & Entertainment

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine fears ‘abusive’ nephew has bugged her home with cameras

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News