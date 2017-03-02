Khama Billiat robbed at gunpoint – report

“It’s very unfortunate and sad that such crimes occur in our country. We are very happy though that Khama is not injured or harmed in anyway,” Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa is quoted as saying.
“I spoke to him [Billiat] not so long ago and is he also happy to have escaped with his life. I asked him and he said he was going to put in petrol and buy some minor stuff, including prepaid electricity.”
HARARE —Beleaguered Zimbabwe Football Association president, Cuthbert Dube, has resigned following pressure from the football fraternity, accusing him of failing to properly run soccer in the country.
ZIFA spokesman, Xolisani Gwesela ...
ZURICH (Reuters) - South African businessman and former political prisoner Tokyo Sexwale is considering running for president of world football's scandal-hit governing body FIFA, a spokesman told Reuters on Saturday.
"Mr ...
Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine, is reportedly refusing to return to Los Angeles because of her allegedly “abusive” nephew. It comes just weeks after the matriarch was granted a temporary restraining order against Trent Lamar Jackson. […]
Fast And Furious star Tyrese Gibson is officially off the market after secretly tying the knot on Valentine’s Day. The 38-year-old actor stunned his 7.8m Instagram followers on 28 February when he dropped the bombshell […]