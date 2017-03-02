News Ticker

Khama Billiat robbed at gunpoint – report

2nd March 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

epa05429838 Sundowns player Khama Billiat (R) celebrates after scoring against Zamalek during the African Champions League (CAF) group stage soccer match between Zamalek's and Sundowns at Petro Sport stadium in Cairo, Egypt, 17 July 2016. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

MAMELODI Sundowns star Khama Billiat reportedly escaped an armed robbery at an Engen garage in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Billiat was at an Engen convenience store amongst three other shoppers in Kyalami, north of Johannesburg when six gunmen entered armed with AK-47 rifles, reports Sunday World.

The Zimbabwean was said to be buying prepaid electricity at the time and had his watch and wallet taken during the incident. He escaped unharmed after the gunmen forcibly extracted money from an ATM.

“It’s very unfortunate and sad that such crimes occur in our country. We are very happy though that Khama is not injured or harmed in anyway,” Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa is quoted as saying.

“I spoke to him [Billiat] not so long ago and is he also happy to have escaped with his life. I asked him and he said he was going to put in petrol and buy some minor stuff, including prepaid electricity.”

The Zimbabwean is currently injured nursing a dead leg and will miss the next few games, according to coach Pitso Mosimane. kickoff.com

