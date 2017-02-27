News Ticker

Toure unsure over Man City future

27th February 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

MANCHESTER (Reuters) – Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has no doubts he will carry on playing next season but the 33-year-old is unsure whether he will still be at the Etihad Stadium.

Four-times African footballer of the year Toure has been in fine form since returning to Pep Guardiola’s side, scoring six goals in 18 appearances in all competitions so far.

“In the past when you got to 33, you were done. Now with the science, players can go on much longer,” said the Ivorian.

“I don’t know about next season. I don’t think about it. I am just about enjoying having my team mates around. You have guys like Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling who sometimes pass me and say ‘Ah, uncle is on the phone’,” he told British media.

“When you see my career, it is one year, two years, three years maximum at one club. It is a long time. What the fans give to me, I want to give it back so I will do all I can until the last minute and if I am done, when I am done, I am done.

“It depends on the board because I don’t have nothing to say. I just try to play positive and win trophies for the fans.”

City, who are third in the Premier League and 11 points behind Chelsea, host second-tier side Huddersfield in an FA Cup fifth round replay on Wednesday.

Related Posts
Pogba deal proves Man United have become a ‘factory’ – Gerard Houllier
Pogba deal proves Man United have become a ‘factory’ – Gerard Houllier
Former France and Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier thinks Manchester United has become "a factory" rather than a football club. The 68-year-old Frenchman has blasted the Red Devils for their world-record ...
READ MORE
Caps players boycott How Mine match
Caps players boycott How Mine match
HARARE - Caps United players today staged a boycott that led to the abandonment of the Green Machine’s match against How Mine at Luveve Stadium in Bulawayo. The players, who are ...
READ MORE
Warriors’ Chan matches fixed, Rushwaya implicated again
Warriors’ Chan matches fixed, Rushwaya implicated again
HARARE - Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday revealed that the Warriors’ 2016 African Nations Championships (Chan) matches were fixed by Asian betting syndicates linked to self-confessed serial match-fixer Wilson Raj ...
READ MORE
England stutter to offer South Africa chance of victory
England stutter to offer South Africa chance of victory
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - England lost four wickets on the last morning of the second test against South Africa as overcast conditions brightened up action and offered the possibility of ...
READ MORE
British comedian known as Lee Nelson (unseen) throws banknotes at FIFA President Sepp Blatter as he arrives for a news conference after the Extraordinary FIFA Executive Committee Meeting at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Blatter departure date set as FIFA tries again with reforms
ZURICH - FIFA President Sepp Blatter on Monday announced a reform taskforce to try to leave the troubled body in better shape when he finally stands down after a new ...
READ MORE
Football world gone bonkers, so bring on Rio
Football world gone bonkers, so bring on Rio
Johannesburg – Football went mad a long time ago, but just in case some of us had forgotten, the Paul Pogba transfer from Juventus to Manchester United has provided a ...
READ MORE
‘Huge injustice’ if Lionel Messi fails to win Ballon d’Or, says Carles Puyol
‘Huge injustice’ if Lionel Messi fails to win Ballon d’Or, says Carles Puyol
Former Barcelona defender Carles Puyol says it would be a "huge injustice" if Lionel Messi did not win the Ballon d'Or. Messi is aiming to claim a fifth Ballon d'Or when ...
READ MORE
Battling Boro deny Wenger birthday win
Battling Boro deny Wenger birthday win
London - Arsenal went top of the Premier League, for a few hours at least, but their seven-game winning run came to an end as Middlesbrough secured a goalless draw ...
READ MORE
Senegal go top after comeback draw with South Africa
Senegal go top after comeback draw with South Africa
MONGOMO, Equatorial Guinea Jan 23 (Reuters) - Senegal came from behind to draw 1-1 with South Africa in the African Nations Cup on Friday to go top of Group C. Kara ...
READ MORE
Sports Minister Meets Warriors Ahead of Africa Cup Qualifier
Sports Minister Meets Warriors Ahead of Africa Cup Qualifier
HARARESports Minister Makhosini Hlongwane and ZIFA President Phillip Chiyangwa met with the Warriors team in Harare on Wednesday to boost their morale ahead of their Africa Cup Of Nations qualifier ...
READ MORE
Pogba deal proves Man United have become a
Caps players boycott How Mine match
Warriors’ Chan matches fixed, Rushwaya implicated again
England stutter to offer South Africa chance of
Blatter departure date set as FIFA tries again
Football world gone bonkers, so bring on Rio
‘Huge injustice’ if Lionel Messi fails to win
Battling Boro deny Wenger birthday win
Senegal go top after comeback draw with South
Sports Minister Meets Warriors Ahead of Africa Cup

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News