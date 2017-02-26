South Africa refuses to back Hayatou for CAF Presidency

A report posted by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) after their meeting with President Jacob Zuma was last week dismissed by the South African Minister of Sport and Recreation as a “careful distortion of the spirit of the meeting”.

The report indicated that Zuma had endorsed Caf president Issa Hayatou, who is going head-to-head with the Malagasy FA president for the Caf presidency election during the continental body’s congress, scheduled for Addis Ababa on March 16.

“While confirming the cordial courtesy visit of the Caf president to our state president’s residence,” explained Mbalula, “I wish to put on record that we have never chosen candidates for our sport bodies and it will not start with Caf.

“Having been appraised by Safa president Danny Jordaan of Hayatou’s candidacy, President Zuma wished him well as he would have to other candidates.

“President Zuma expressed his gratitude for the visit and reiterated his support for the development of football across the African continent.

“Abiding by the principle of non-interference in the affairs of football democracy, President Zuma did not pledge his personal support nor that of the South African government behind the name of Hayatou.”

The statement was described as an attempt to sow confusion within the Council of Southern African Football Associations (Cosafa), the zonal body that has taken a firm stance to support Malagasy FA president Ahmad Ahmad against Hayatou.

Safa president Jordaan will contest the Fifa (Council) executive seat in the Open Category, which has three vacancies of which one has to be a female candidate.

The other contenders in this category are Kabele Camara of Guinea and Chabur Goc of South Sudan while Lydia Nsekera of Burundi is vying for the female position.

As the March 16 election draws nearer, Ahmad received a further boost when Nigeria and Liberia, west African countries, pledged their support for the challenger in an election many believe has rattled Hayatou who has held the reigns since 1988.

“The Addis Ababa elections will be a defining moment for African football,” said Nigeria FA president Amaju Pinnick this week.

He further described challenger Ahmad as “courageous” in coming forward to challenge Hayatou.

“Caf needs a new generation of leadership,” added Pinnick, who acknowledged that while Hayatou may hang on to the presidency, the Cameroonian would need to be open to different influences.

“You have to listen to a larger audience instead of just a tiny cabal, you have to know it goes beyond you,” Pinnick said.

“I will definitely work with him if he wins,” he said, indicating Hayatou, “but my prayer is we need a bridge builder and the person to do that is Ahmad.”

Chiyangwa meddle

Meanwhile Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) and Cosafa president, Philip Chiyangwa has revealed that he held a meeting with Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Issa Hayatou on the sidelines of the Fifa summit held in South Africa last week as his fallout with the continental football body took a fresh twist yesterday.

Chiyangwa revealed the meeting with Hayatou in response to another warning from the CAF secretary-general Hicham El Amrani over his “birthday celebrations” gathering in Harare on Thursday night.

Fifa boss Gianni Infantino, who was accompanied by the association’s secretary-general Fatima Samoura, was the guest of honour at the event.

However, the CAF leadership reportedly believes the party was a front and the real purpose was to rally support for Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar ahead of the March 16 elections in Ethiopia.

Chiyangwa, who is campaign manager for CAF presidential aspirant, Ahmad, said he was surprised by the latest warning as he had already briefed Hayatou when the two met in Johannesburg on February 17.

“You seem to be unaware that at the specific instance and request of the second vice-president of CAF, Mr Almamy Kabele Camara, I had the pleasure of meeting both the president of CAF and the vice-president in Johannesburg on the 17th of February 2016. The contents of your earlier letter and of my response were duly exhaustively discussed in our meeting with issues of mutual concern aptly clarified between the parties.

“I, therefore, note with concern, that notwithstanding the meeting that I held with the president and vice-president of CAF on the subject, your latest correspondence conspicuously and rather curiously, does not at all mention the meeting specially convened by the CAF presidency. This is particularly startling as in your earlier letter you had advised that you were writing under the instruction of the CAF president. Surely, if I have since met with the CAF president, it would be important for you to capture the record of that engagement in your letter.

The issues you have mentioned in your letter are exactly the same that were discussed in my meeting with the CAF presidency,” Chiyangwa wrote to El Amrani.

El Amrani wrote to Chiyangwa on Friday questioning the Harare businessman’s claim that Thursday’s gathering was an informal meeting, which he organised in his personal capacity, citing his invitation letter to Mali FA president where he used the Cosafa letterhead.

He further informed Chiyangwa that the issue had been placed on the agenda at the CAF executive committee meeting in Ethiopia where one of the items was the “suspension or expulsion of a member”.

In his response, Chiyangwa insisted that he had done nothing wrong, arguing that the invitations which carried the Cosafa letterhead were both drafts. He, however, could not explain how the draft letters ended up with some of the football associations’ presidents on the continent.

“You have sought to place reliance on draft letters prepared for the invitation of the president of the Football Association of Zambia and the Mali Football Association, both drafts were not copied or intended to be copied to yourself and the formal communication ultimately dispatched to all the guests were very clear on the purpose of the function. At any rate, the debate on what the purpose of the meeting was intended to achieve is now moot as the reality of what has eventually transpired bears full testimony to the veracity of my intimations.”

Although Chiyangwa’s demands for an apology from the continental body over accusations of convening an unsanctioned meeting were turned down in Friday’s letter he still insisted that CAF apologise for the accusations in their first letter.

“As regards my request for an apology, as a matter of principle, I consider it virtuous and conscientious on your part to acknowledge error in understanding rather than seek to perpetuate a groundless contention. I, therefore, sincerely await the apology.”

At least 12 African football association presidents attended the Thursday gathering, including Ahmad, a former Malagasy minister who is challenging Hayatou for the CAF presidency.

Nigerian Football Association president Amaju Pinnick described Chiyangwa as “an astute leader and the future of African football”.

During the event, Infantino also gave the strongest hint yet that he is backing the calls for a leadership change in African football.

“The motto tonight is let’s celebrate victory and I love that motto. To celebrate victory, you have to win and you need to be brave and there are many brave men here in this room,” Infantino said. – Plus The Standard