News Ticker

Relentless Chelsea edge closer to title

26th February 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea (R) celebrates scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on February 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

LONDON – Chelsea’s processional march towards the Premier League title continued at Swansea City’s expense on Saturday as last season’s champions Leicester City dropped into the bottom three.

Cesc Fabregas marked his 300th Premier League appearance with the opening goal, which was cancelled out by an equaliser from Fernando Llorente on the stroke of halftime at Stamford Bridge.

Antonio Conte’s side were not firing on all cylinders against a resolute Swansea side managed by their former assistant manager Paul Clement, but second-half goals by Pedro and Diego Costa made sure of a 3-1 victory.

They are now 11 points ahead of Manchester City, who have 13 games left to play and while Italian Conte is too cagey to start proclaiming his side yet, only a monumental loss of form can deny them the title.

Chelsea’s victory made it mathematically impossible for Leicester to catch them as they are 42 points behind the leaders going into their home clash with Liverpool on Monday – their first fixture since the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri.

Leicester will start that game third bottom after Crystal Palace’s 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Selhurst Park on Saturday took them out of the relegation zone.

Patrick van Aanholt’s 34th-minute goal was enough to take Palace to 17th place with 22 points, one ahead of Leicester and Hull City, who drew 1-1 at home with Burnley.

Boro also have 22 points, but are sliding towards the drop zone after nine league games without a win.

Bournemouth are another side being sucked into the relegation battle after a 2-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion, despite taking a fourth-minute lead through Josh King’s penalty. Craig Dawson and Gareth McAuley replied for West Brom, who are clear in eighth place.

In-form Everton continue to harbour hopes of catching the top four and beat bottom club Sunderland 2-0 to move within six points of fourth-placed Arsenal.

Romelu Lukaku made the points safe for Everton with 10 minutes remaining, taking his tally for the season to 17, level at the top of the scoring charts with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

Sunderland’s fourth defeat in six games left them on 19 points.

Watford host West Ham United in the day’s late kickoff, while on Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur can trim Chelsea’s lead by a point if they win at home to Stoke City.

Reuters, AFP

Related Posts
Warriors finally find their way to Guinea in the last minute
Warriors finally find their way to Guinea in the last minute
WHAT a rollercoaster campaign it has been for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)-bound Zimbabwe senior men’s football team, the Warriors. BY DANIEL NHAKANISO/MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE First, they kicked off the Afcon qualifiers ...
READ MORE
Platini slams FIFA ban as “masquerade”, vows to fight in court
Platini slams FIFA ban as “masquerade”, vows to fight in court
LONDON (Reuters) - The head of European soccer, Michel Platini, vowed on Monday to go to court to fight a decision by the independent Ethics Committee of the world football ...
READ MORE
CAPS silence Bosso
CAPS silence Bosso
Highlanders...(0) 0, CAPS United...(1) 1 - Troubled CAPS United were able to put behind their problems by claiming a crucial away win over Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership match ...
READ MORE
ZC announces provisional World Cup squad
ZC announces provisional World Cup squad
Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the provisional 30-man national squad for the 2015 International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from February 14 ...
READ MORE
GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 13: Adam Scott of Australia walks up the 15th fairway with his caddie during day three of the 2014 Australian PGA Championship at Royal Pines Resort on December 13, 2014 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Adam Scott fires Zimbabwe caddie
Nassau - Adam Scott has split with his new caddie and for now is going back to his old one - Steve Williams. Scott says he persuaded Williams to join him ...
READ MORE
Liverpool's Dejan Lovren scores their fourth goal Reuters / Darren Staples Livepic
Chinese consortium ready to raise Liverpool valuation – report
A Chinese-backed consortium interested in acquiring a stake in Liverpool is willing to raise its valuation of the Premier League club closer to 1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion), Bloomberg reported ...
READ MORE
Whatmore commits to Zimbabwe cricket
Whatmore commits to Zimbabwe cricket
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Dav Whatmore has signed a four-year contract to coach Zimbabwe, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.   “We signed a contract yesterday which is going to be ...
READ MORE
Basketball team bemoans lack of quality facilities
Basketball team bemoans lack of quality facilities
AFTER making a debut appearance at this year’s continental basketball championships which concluded in Tunisia last week, Zimbabwe men’s basketball team captain Taurai Chitsinde bemoaned lack of high performance facilities ...
READ MORE
TP Mazembe ease to fifth Champions League title
TP Mazembe ease to fifth Champions League title
LUBUMBASHI, DRC -  TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo scored twice in the final 14 minutes to beat Algeria's USM Alger 2-0 and claim a fifth African Champions ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe decision to quit Pakistan tour put on hold
Zimbabwe decision to quit Pakistan tour put on hold
CAPE TOWN, May 14 (Reuters) – Zimbabwe pulled out of this month's historic cricket tour to Pakistan and then retracted their decision within 16 minutes in a bizarre turnaround on ...
READ MORE
Warriors finally find their way to Guinea in
Platini slams FIFA ban as “masquerade”, vows to
CAPS silence Bosso
ZC announces provisional World Cup squad
Adam Scott fires Zimbabwe caddie
Chinese consortium ready to raise Liverpool valuation –
Whatmore commits to Zimbabwe cricket
Basketball team bemoans lack of quality facilities
TP Mazembe ease to fifth Champions League title
Zimbabwe decision to quit Pakistan tour put on

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News