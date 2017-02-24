Hayatou On Brink Of CAF Exit: Pinnick

Outspoken president of the Nigeria Football Association Amaju Pinnick on Thursday confidently pronounced the possible exit of Issa Hayatou as CAF president.

Pinnick made the remarks at a bash used to celebrate Philip Chiyangwa’s 58th birthday and ascension to power after being elected COSAFA president in Johannesburg.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino who was the guest of honour was the centre of attraction at the event graced by several top dignitaries on the football scene.

Infantino thanked Chiyangwa for the invitation expressing satisfaction to be visiting Zimbabwe.

ZIFA president Chiyangwa was elated with the support of his colleagues from the African continent that graced the occasion including Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad who is challenging Issa Hayatou at the CAF polls set for next month.

Minister of Sport and Recreation Makhosini Hlongwane declared governments commitment to ensuring football develops by investing in the grassroots.

After gracing yesterday evenings celebrations FIFA president Infantino is expected to tour ZIFA Village today before visiting properties earmarked to become ZIFA’s headquarters.

