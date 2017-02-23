News Ticker

Africa tells FIFA it wants 10 places at expanded World Cup

23rd February 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Africa will be looking to double the number of places it has at an expanded World Cup, the continent’s football association presidents have told soccer’s world governing body FIFA.

Africa wants at least 10 spots in the 48-team World Cup that FIFA president Gianni Infantino has proposed from 2026 as the continent gave a ringing endorsement to the expansion plans.

“All associations back the idea to expand the World Cup and there is the hope that Africa can have 10 places in future,” South African FA chief Danny Jordaan said on Wednesday.

That would be double the five places the continent has at the next two finals in Russia next year and Qatar in 2022.

Europe is seeking a minimum of 16 places, up from 13, and wants its sides to be separated in the 16 opening round groups of three teams, with the top two advancing to a 32-team knockout phase under plans approved by FIFA last month.

Asia are expected to get eight to nine places, compared to 4-1/2 now, and South America, which has 10 member countries, a total of six, also up from 4-1/2.

The CONCACAF region, made up of the Caribbean, Central and North American countries, would get 6-1/2 places, compared to 3-1/2, with Oceania, the small Pacific Islands confederation, having one automatic place at the finals instead of 1/2.

Inter-continental playoffs between countries with 1/2 a place would determine the additional spots at the finals.

The final allocation of places must be passed by the FIFA Council.

THREE-DAY SUMMIT

The subject of the expanded World Cup featured prominently at a three-day summit between FIFA chief Infantino and more than 50 presidents of the African FAs.

The talks were behind closed doors but FIFA officials told Reuters on Wednesday that Infantino had outlined plans for an expanded World Cup and new development assistance for member countries.

It is the first time a summit of this type has been held, giving Africa’s FA representatives informal contact with the FIFA leadership, including the world governing body’s recently appointed general secretary Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura.

“It has been a very good idea and a chance for the associations to also speak directly to the FIFA leadership about their issues and concerns,” said Ahmad, the president of the Madagascar Football Federation.

Ahmad, who uses just one name, is running for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football against long-standing incumbent Issa Hayatou of Cameroon next month.

The summit comes three weeks before the CAF elections in Addis Ababa on March 16 and the FIFA event in Johannesburg has been dominated by intense lobbying, delegates said.

“Most of the business at this summit is actually outside of the conference room, in the corridors and the hotel lobby as different candidates try to persuade associations to vote for them,” said one African FA chief, who asked not to be named.

Related Posts
Romanian FA postpones all matches following Ekeng death
Romanian FA postpones all matches following Ekeng death
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - The Romanian Football Federation (FRF) has postponed all soccer this weekend following the death of Dinamo Bucharest and Cameroon midfielder Patrick Ekeng on Friday. Ekeng, 26, collapsed on ...
READ MORE
All eyes on Djokovic v.s Federer on day 11 at Melbourne Park
All eyes on Djokovic v.s Federer on day 11 at Melbourne Park
Reigning champion Novak Djokovic and number three seed Roger Federer will square off in a modern tennis classic when they take to center court in the first men's semi-final at ...
READ MORE
Leicester’s Mahrez named English PFA player of the year
Leicester’s Mahrez named English PFA player of the year
London - Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri mused on Sunday that, if he had his wish, every one of his wonderful squad would have been honoured as Player of the ...
READ MORE
Europe should weigh World Cup boycott to oust FIFA’s Blatter, UK says
Europe should weigh World Cup boycott to oust FIFA’s Blatter, UK says
LONDON/ZURICH (Reuters) - Britain said Europe should consider boycotting future World Cups if Sepp Blatter doesn't quit as head of soccer's governing body over a corruption scandal, while Swiss authorities ...
READ MORE
Federer back as world number two ahead of U.S. Open
Federer back as world number two ahead of U.S. Open
LONDON (Reuters) - Five-times winner Roger Federer will go into next week's U.S. Open as the world number two after beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Western & ...
READ MORE
RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 26: Asamoah Gyan of Ghana celebrates scoring his team's second goal in extra time during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Round of Sixteen match between USA and Ghana at Royal Bafokeng Stadium on June 26, 2010 in Rustenburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan serves ‘Mugabe’ with defamatory suit
ACCRA, Ghana - Incarcerated Montie FM host, Salifu Maase alias Mugabe is set for another round of legal wrangling after he was served a writ of summons in a defamatory ...
READ MORE
Zifa ‘whistle-blower’ a liar: Defence
Zifa ‘whistle-blower’ a liar: Defence
HARARE - Former Zifa chief executive Henrietta Rushwaya and her alleged accomplices, Edzai Kasinauyo and axed Warriors assistant coach Nation Dube, have filed their application for discharge at the close ...
READ MORE
Former Players Play Critical Role in Reviving Zimbabwe Soccer – Juul
Former Players Play Critical Role in Reviving Zimbabwe Soccer – Juul
ZIFA presidential candidate Trevor Carelse Juul says if elected he will work with former players and football administrators to improve the standard of soccer in Zimbabwe. He tells Studio 7 there ...
READ MORE
Rosberg romps to fifth win in a row
Rosberg romps to fifth win in a row
MANAMA - Germany's Nico Rosberg romped to his fifth win in a row for Mercedes on Sunday and ended Formula One champion team mate Lewis Hamilton's hopes of a third ...
READ MORE
Barcelona cruise past Sporting without Messi
Barcelona cruise past Sporting without Messi
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Luis Suarez broke the deadlock in the 29th minute and Neymar scored two late goals as Barcelona beat 10-man Sporting Gijon 5-0 with Lionel Messi sidelined through ...
READ MORE
Romanian FA postpones all matches following Ekeng death
All eyes on Djokovic v.s Federer on day
Leicester’s Mahrez named English PFA player of the
Europe should weigh World Cup boycott to oust
Federer back as world number two ahead of
Asamoah Gyan serves ‘Mugabe’ with defamatory suit
Zifa ‘whistle-blower’ a liar: Defence
Former Players Play Critical Role in Reviving Zimbabwe
Rosberg romps to fifth win in a row
Barcelona cruise past Sporting without Messi

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News