Man United desperate for the FA Cup – Mourinho

MANCHESTER (Reuters) – FA Cup holders Manchester United will not be taking Sunday’s fifth-round clash against second-tier Blackburn Rovers lightly despite their heavy fixture schedule, according to manager Jose Mourinho.
In 2005, Mourinho’s Chelsea were knocked out of the FA Cup by Newcastle United in the same week as wins in the League Cup final over Liverpool and Champions League against Barcelona.
“Yes, I threw it away. In the same week was Champions League against Barcelona and the cup final against Liverpool and in the middle of it we had FA Cup against Newcastle and I threw it away, I gambled too much,” Mourinho told reporters.
Mourinho, whose side beat St Etienne 3-0 in the first leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Thursday, will resist the temptation to make wholesale changes for the game at Ewood Park as he tries to navigate through a hectic run of fixtures.
“I focused too much on Barcelona and Liverpool. It was good because we beat Barcelona and won the final against Liverpool. But the feeling that I threw it away was not good,” the Portuguese added.
“So I don’t throw it away. If I lose, I lose because the opponent was better,” Mourinho said.
United play the second leg against St Etienne on Wednesday before facing Southampton in the League Cup final on Sunday when Mourinho will be bidding to win his first major trophy at the club.
“I am not going to throw it away,” he said. “We go to Blackburn with that respect… So I go serious. I’m going with a good team and I respect the competition a lot.”
LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City may come to regret their decision to announce Pep Guardiola's appointment as manager four months before Manuel Pellegrini relinquishes charge of the Premier League club.
City ...
PAU (FIBA Europe Cup/FIBA AfroBasket 2017) – Zimbabwean basketball stand-out Vitalis Chikoko has continued to make progress in his professional career in Europe with a strong FIBA Europe Cup campaign ...
Zanaco are returning to their Lusaka base after a two week 2017 pre-season training camp in Chipata.
The defending champions return to Sunset Stadium ahead of their weekend international club friendly ...
MEDIA personality and socialite, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, has dismissed claims that she was using facilities belonging to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals as a studio for her new online programme, in a suspected case of nepotism and […]
NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]
Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September. “I am retiring this year,” the 74-year-old singer told a Detroit TV station in […]