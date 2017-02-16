News Ticker

Chiyangwa hits back at Hayatou

16th February 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

ZIMBABWE Football Association (Zifa) president, Philip Chiyangwa, has hit back at the Confederation of African Football (Caf) over accusations that the Harare businessman, who is Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) president, is trying to “destabilise the continental football mother body.”

BY HENRY MHARA

Cosafa president Philip Chiyangwa

Cosafa president Philip Chiyangwa

Caf last week, through its secretary-general, Hicham El Amrani, wrote to Chiyangwa expressing their reservations over his decision to invite football leaders, including Fifa boss, Gianni Infantino, as well as football association (FA) presidents to Harare next week.

The letter arrived days after the Cosafa bloc resolved to back Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad in the race for the Caf presidency, where he is hoping to deny long-standing incumbent, Issa Hayatou taking his reign into a fourth decade, when Caf elections are held in Ethiopia on March 16.

The adamant Chiyangwa has written to Hayatou, telling the strongman that the gathering is simply a birthday bash, and will go ahead as scheduled.

“I acknowledge, with thanks, receipt of your letter on the above-captioned subject matter, dated February 11, 2017, written on the directive of the president of Caf, Issa Hayatou, seeking to receive further details on the planned gathering in Harare on February 24, 2017,” Chiyangwa wrote to Amrani in a letter dated February 14.

“I was taken aback, to say the least, by the tone of your letter and the clear insinuation that such an informal gathering of my family and friends, be they presidents of member associations on the African continent, would be considered, outrightly, as an attempt to destabilise Caf.

“The informal gathering styled as ‘Dr Philip Chiyangwa birthday and Cosafa presidency victory celebration’, is merely my belated birthday celebration, as I was born on February 3, 1959, and I also intend, on the same occasion, to celebrate my ascendancy to the Cosafa presidency. This, in my view, does not violate any football statutes. It is a personal matter. As for my birthday, my family and I do this yearly without fail. The largest composition of the audience is of my kith and kin, Zimbabwean society, who are largely my focus, as will be witnessed on the day.”

Chiyangwa described the proposed interaction in Harare as intended to promote friendly relations between national associations as stipulated in Caf statutes.

“If I were to convene a formal meeting, I am well aware that such meetings for Cosafa, Caf and Fifa are prescribed meetings, which must have an agenda, necessary notification requirements and quorum formalities, where resolutions can be validly passed. I accept that I have no power to convene a meeting in terms of both Caf and Fifa statutes, neither do I intend to do so. The event scheduled for February 24, by any stretch of the imagination, cannot be termed or considered a meeting. Cosafa is not obliged to seek the prior approval of Caf before holding such friendly sessions and interactions with fellow presidents outside of its zone. The only instance provided by Caf statutes for a zonal union to do that is in terms of article 14.2.b, wherein it is obliged to invite Caf to attend its general assembly meeting.

“My conduct and actions are strictly informed and influenced by provisions of all football statutes and at no point in time have I disregarded or attempted to disregard the authority of properly elected/appointed football bodies.

This gathering, therefore, by any stretch of the imagination, does not seek to undermine or destabilise Caf, rather it is meant to foster friendly relations between brotherly associations for the overall development of football on our continent.”

Chiyangwa concluded by demanding an apology from Caf.

“In the circumstances, considering the clear misapprehension of my noble intentions by Caf, an apology is warranted for the inconvenience caused by the allegations arising from your letter. Kindly convey my warmest regards to our dear president, Issa Hayatou. I wish to thank him for his letter, please let him be assured that we are always acting in compliance with Fifa and Caf statutes and key democratic principles, which form their basis.”

Infantino, who has already confirmed his visit to Zimbabwe, is believed to be against Hayatou’s re-election after the latter backed Bahrain’s Sheikh Salman Bin Ebrahim al Khalifa during the Fifa presidential elections last year.
Chiyangwa has publicly stated that he is Ahmed’s campaign manager.

The decision to back Ahmed publicly is the first serious sign of dissent Hayatou has faced since becoming president in 1988, and he appears to be in panic mode.

In a desperate move to suppress the growing rebellion, Hayatou warned Chiyangwa against holding next week’s gathering, saying doing so would be unconstitutional and tantamount to undermining the continental body’s authority. – NewsDay

Related Posts
Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conferencein Los Angeles, Califonia, March 7, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Sharapova fails drug test, Nike suspends ties
LOS ANGELES - Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova said on Monday she had failed a drug test at the Australian Open due to a substance she was taking for health ...
READ MORE
Hayatou to stand again for CAF presidency
Hayatou to stand again for CAF presidency
LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Issa Hayatou is seeking another four-year term as the Confederation of African Football's president to extend his grip on a position he has held since 1988, the ...
READ MORE
No stopping Serena as she hoists 20th major trophy
No stopping Serena as she hoists 20th major trophy
Nothing, absolutely nothing could stop Serena Williams winning her 20th grand slam singles title and the American joyously bounced around in delight as she hoisted the glistening French Open trophy ...
READ MORE
Barca chiefs to stand trial in Neymar tax fraud case
Barca chiefs to stand trial in Neymar tax fraud case
MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish judge has ordered Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu, his predecessor Sandro Rosell and the club to stand trial on charges they committed tax fraud in the ...
READ MORE
Germany dispatches Zimbabwe 6-1
Germany dispatches Zimbabwe 6-1
IN a David vs. Goliath matchup, two-time World Cup winners Germany beat the heavy underdogs of Zimbabwe 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Sao Paolo. Zimbabwe attempted to hang with the world ...
READ MORE
Mahrez leads Algeria’s Nations Cup hopes
Mahrez leads Algeria’s Nations Cup hopes
LIBREVILLE (Reuters) - Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez will play his first match since being named African Footballer of the Year when Algeria take on Zimbabwe in Franceville at the African ...
READ MORE
Russia’s Putin says will work to stamp out soccer hooliganism
Russia’s Putin says will work to stamp out soccer hooliganism
MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he regretted violence at the Euro 2016 soccer tournament in France involving Russian fans, pledging Moscow would work to try to stamp ...
READ MORE
Waller, Madziva star as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20 to split series
Waller, Madziva star as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in 2nd T20 to split series
Dhaka - Zimbabwe salvaged some pride by securing a three-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second and final Twenty20 international on Sunday. Neville Madziva was instrumental in avoiding the embarrassing tour ...
READ MORE
Seven candidates for new African places on FIFA council
Seven candidates for new African places on FIFA council
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Seven candidates, including two Confederation of African Football (CAF) vice presidents, are standing for election to be the continent's two new representatives on the reformed FIFA ...
READ MORE
FIFA wary on video technology
FIFA wary on video technology
Holyrood - There is no prospect of referees being allowed to defer to video replays soon, with soccer's rule-makers saying more information on the technology is required before in-game trials ...
READ MORE
Sharapova fails drug test, Nike suspends ties
Hayatou to stand again for CAF presidency
No stopping Serena as she hoists 20th major
Barca chiefs to stand trial in Neymar tax
Germany dispatches Zimbabwe 6-1
Mahrez leads Algeria’s Nations Cup hopes
Russia’s Putin says will work to stamp out
Waller, Madziva star as Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh in
Seven candidates for new African places on FIFA
FIFA wary on video technology

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Recovering from memory loss, Kanye West focuses on fashion comeback

14th February 2017 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – Two months after being hospitalized for exhaustion and still recovering from memory loss, Kanye West is expected to make his first major public appearance at New York Fashion Week, his producer revealed. West, […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News