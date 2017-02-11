News Ticker

Angola’s president orders inquiry into stadium stampede that killed 17

11th February 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

LUANDA (Reuters) – Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos has ordered an investigation into the cause of a stampede at a football match in which at least 17 people were killed.
Scores of people were injured in the stampede at a stadium in the northern city of Uige on Friday when hundreds of supporters stormed the venue’s gates.

“I express my solidarity with the families of the deceased and have instructed the Provincial Government of Uige to provide all necessary assistance to the injured and have given guidance to the competent authorities to open an inquiry that will establish the cause of this serious incident,” dos Santos said in a statement late on Friday.

State news agency Angop said the Ministry of Sports has also asked the local football association and provincial authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.

Police and football officials were not available to comment.

The match between Santa Rita de Cássia and Libolo was part of Angola’s first division championship.

Witnesses told Reuters on Friday that the stampede happened as a large crowd tried to enter the stadium, which would have taken the venue past its 8,000 capacity.

 

Related Posts
Lewis Hamilton storms out of press conference amid Snapchat criticism
Lewis Hamilton storms out of press conference amid Snapchat criticism
Lewis Hamilton has continued his feud with the media after walking out of his post-qualifying press conference at the Japanese Grand Prix. The Briton will start the race second behind ...
READ MORE
Four-goal Leicester’s dream continues
Four-goal Leicester’s dream continues
LEICESTER, UK - What a fairytale! The dream is all coming together for Leicester City as they surged closer to their first ever Barclays Premier League title with a 4-0 ...
READ MORE
Ronaldo tired of Messi comparisons, says ‘not a fake person’
Ronaldo tired of Messi comparisons, says ‘not a fake person’
Cristiano Ronaldo is tired of comparisons with Lionel Messi and appreciates that some people must dislike his personality or the ways he sees football. Speaking ahead of the release of his ...
READ MORE
Cameroon salvage point against Mali
Cameroon salvage point against Mali
Ambroise Oyongo was the unlikely hero as Cameroon came from behind to draw 1-1 with Mali in Malabo in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.   Oyongo struck ...
READ MORE
Rashford looking to build on impressive debut season
Rashford looking to build on impressive debut season
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will not dwell on his successful debut campaign and instead hopes to build on his impressive form under manager Jose Mourinho. The teenager burst on to ...
READ MORE
Nadal falls in marathon U.S. Open match to Fognini
Nadal falls in marathon U.S. Open match to Fognini
NEW YORK - Rafa Nadal ended a sub-par grand slam season on a heartbreaking note when he fell 3-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 in the third round of the U.S. ...
READ MORE
Cricket-‘Mental flaws’ hurting team, says Zimbabwe’s Taylor
Cricket-‘Mental flaws’ hurting team, says Zimbabwe’s Taylor
BRISBANE, March 1 (Reuters) - Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor was at pains to make sense of the loss against Pakistan after dominating the match for a major period of ...
READ MORE
Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conferencein Los Angeles, Califonia, March 7, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Sharapova fails drug test, Nike suspends ties
LOS ANGELES - Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova said on Monday she had failed a drug test at the Australian Open due to a substance she was taking for health ...
READ MORE
Arsene Wenger tipped to after winning fourth league title
Arsene Wenger tipped to after winning fourth league title
Former Arsenal midfielder Robert Pires believes that Arsene Wenger will leave when he wins his fourth league title, having not won the trophy in 12 years since the Invincible season. ...
READ MORE
“Beast” Mtawarira to equal Bok prop record
“Beast” Mtawarira to equal Bok prop record
Aug 24 South Africa's Tendai Mtawarira will equal two-time World Cup winner Os du Randt's record as most-capped prop for the Springboks after being named in the starting line-up for ...
READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton storms out of press conference amid
Four-goal Leicester’s dream continues
Ronaldo tired of Messi comparisons, says ‘not a
Cameroon salvage point against Mali
Rashford looking to build on impressive debut season
Nadal falls in marathon U.S. Open match to
Cricket-‘Mental flaws’ hurting team, says Zimbabwe’s Taylor
Sharapova fails drug test, Nike suspends ties
Arsene Wenger tipped to after winning fourth league
“Beast” Mtawarira to equal Bok prop record

Arts & Entertainment

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News