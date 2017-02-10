News Ticker

Zifa lifts suspensions on officials

10th February 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Zimbabwe Football Association has lifted suspensions six football administrators.

Retired Highlanders Chief Executive Officer Ndumiso Gumede, Former Zifa Executive committee member Edzai Kasinauyo, ex Warriors coach Ian Gorowa, Bulawayo City Chairman Jerry Sibanda, Hwange Coach Nation Dube and Bulawayo City Coach Philani Ncube all had their suspensions lifted.

“The following suspensions, which I am recommending to the congress, have been lifted with immediate effect,” said Chiyangwa.

Gumede was suspended after Zifa alleged, he wrote to Fifa peddling falsehoods, about a legitimate football leadership and looking to dissolve a constitutionally elected Executive Committee, while the trio of Kasinauyo, Dube and Gorowa were accused of organising the “Limpopogate” match-fixing scandal, which however fell through at the court,s after the judge dismissed the evidence presented as questionable.

Bulawayo City’s Jerry Sibanda and Philani Ncube, were suspended as they were alleged to have been complicit, in the attempt to manipulate the outcome of a Premier Soccer League match, between Border Strikers and Bulawayo City last season.

Zifa are also looking for a new technical director, to replace Tau Mangwiro who has resigned after being offered a job by Triangle.

However, Highlanders chairman Peter Dube was the only one left suspended and his case was referred to the Zifa review committee led by lawyer Itai Ndudzo.

Arts & Entertainment

