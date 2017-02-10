FIFA steps into Zambia soccer governing body row

LUSAKA,– World soccer governing body, FIFA, has stepped into the current wrangles that have engulfed Zambia’s soccer governing body and directed it to deal with the issue in accordance with the law, a senior official said on Thursday.

Wrangles have hit the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) which has seen its president suspending his vice and another committee member for alleged gross misconduct.

On Nov. 4, 2016, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga suspended his vice, Richard Kazala and committee member Blackwell Siwale for gross misconduct.

However, the vice-president has rejected the suspension, saying the president did not follow procedure and has since launched a media campaign to hound him out at next year’s annual general meeting.

But FIFA has directed that the FAZ Council will have to make a decision on the matter in line with the constitution.

“We have correspondence from FIFA regarding the suspension, FIFA has stated that as per FAZ Statutes, the FAZ Council will have to take a decision on the matter,” Ponga Liwewe, the soccer governing body’s secretary-general said in a statement.