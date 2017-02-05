News Ticker

Sponsorship boost for Zimbabwe football giants

5th February 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Zimbabwe giants Dynamos and Highlanders are set for sponsorship boost as their principal sponsor Bancabc is set to renew their sponsorship packages for at least another year.

The two teams have been struggling in the transfer market and have both lost a number of key players, due to their inability to offer attractive offers to best players in the league.

Dynamos lost key players already in Dominic Mukandi, Godknows Murwira and Bret Amidu. The Glamour Boys had to conduct trials for free agents, as they move to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

Dynamos last season finished fifth on the log while Highlanders finished third.

Bancabc have been the principal sponsors, to the two teams since 2011.The sponsorship package is however reduced, with Dynamos expected to receive about $250 000 and Highlanders receiving about $200 000.

Related Posts
Britain Soccer Football - Arsenal v Southampton - Premier League - Emirates Stadium - 10/9/16 Arsenal's Santi Cazorla scores their second goal from the penalty spot Reuters / Dylan Martinez Livepic
Cazorla penalty gives Arsenal late win over Southampton
Santi Cazorla scored a 94th-minute penalty as sub-par Arsenal beat Southampton on Saturday with Laurent Koscielny's overhead kick having earlier cancelled out Petr Cech's own goal. Cazorla held his nerve after ...
READ MORE
FIFA’s Blatter blames Platini, England and U.S. for “attacks”
FIFA’s Blatter blames Platini, England and U.S. for “attacks”
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Suspended FIFA president Sepp Blatter criticised UEFA's Michel Platini, England and the United States for attacking him in an interview with Russia's TASS news agency in which ...
READ MORE
Manchester United’s Luke Shaw suffers double fracture in PSV defeat
Manchester United’s Luke Shaw suffers double fracture in PSV defeat
Luke Shaw suffered a horrific double fracture of his right leg during Manchester United’s Champions League defeat at PSV Eindhoven. While this left him in tears and will rule him ...
READ MORE
Katsande tipped next Kaizer Chiefs captain
Katsande tipped next Kaizer Chiefs captain
Reports say Kaizer Chiefs have earmarked midfielder and Zimbabwe national soccer team skipper, Willard Katsande to take over as club captain next season in place of Siphiwe Tshabalala. Amakhosi are ringing ...
READ MORE
Mahrez ‘distracted’ by transfer talk, says Ranieri
Mahrez ‘distracted’ by transfer talk, says Ranieri
LONDON - Speculation about a possible transfer to Premier League rivals Arsenal has unsettled Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, manager Claudio Ranieri has said. The 25-year-old Algeria international, who ...
READ MORE
Warriors too good for Tanzania
Warriors too good for Tanzania
HARARE - Warriors of Zimbabwe today evening demolished Taifa stars of Tanzania 3-0 in an international friendly match played at the National stadium in Harare Knowledge Musona broke the tie with ...
READ MORE
Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea draw
Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea draw
Bata, Equatorial Guinea - Host Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso both wasted plenty of chances in a 0-0 draw at the start of the second round of group games at ...
READ MORE
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reveals love of Bob Marley
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reveals love of Bob Marley
Startling admission comes during interview in which Wenger also admits that he often looks 'constipated' Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is a big fan of reggae legend Bob Marley - and does ...
READ MORE
Ronaldo and Messi headline Ballon d’Or shortlist
Ronaldo and Messi headline Ballon d’Or shortlist
Real Madrid's blockbuster 'BBC' forward line and Barcelona's devastating 'MSN' trio are set to go head-to-head for the 2015 Ballon d'Or award after all six were named on the 23-man ...
READ MORE
Farah recovers from stumble to reach 5,000m final
Farah recovers from stumble to reach 5,000m final
BEIJING (Reuters) - Britain's Mo Farah regained his balance after stumbling and almost falling to the track in Wednesday's heats at the world athletics championships to book his spot in ...
READ MORE
Cazorla penalty gives Arsenal late win over Southampton
FIFA’s Blatter blames Platini, England and U.S. for
Manchester United’s Luke Shaw suffers double fracture in
Katsande tipped next Kaizer Chiefs captain
Mahrez ‘distracted’ by transfer talk, says Ranieri
Warriors too good for Tanzania
Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea draw
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reveals love of Bob
Ronaldo and Messi headline Ballon d’Or shortlist
Farah recovers from stumble to reach 5,000m final

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Why Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are ‘boycotting’ the Grammys 2017

2nd February 2017 Staff Reporter 1

Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are reported to be among the famous faces missing from the Grammys 2017. Multiple sources claim the musical hitmakers are boycotting the typically star-studded event due to the perceived […]

Arts & Entertainment

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’

31st January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News