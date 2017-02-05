News Ticker

“Man United used to buy players to weaken opponents” – Mourinho

5th February 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

MANCHESTER (Reuters) – The days of Manchester United weakening their Premier League rivals by poaching their best players are a thing of the past, manager Jose Mourinho has said.

United, who have bought Robin van Persie from Arsenal and Dimitar Berbatov from Tottenham Hotspur in the past, have not brought in a player from a top-four rival since signing Juan Mata from Chelsea in January 2014.

“Football has changed in the three years since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. This is the new football. Do you think I can go to Tottenham and buy two players to kill Tottenham? I can’t,” Mourinho told British media.

“I cannot go to Arsenal and buy their two best players, or go to Chelsea and bring two of the players that I love. That time is over. The situation where you could start to become the champions by attacking your opponents is over in this country.

“If you get a player from a top club, you only get a player those clubs don’t want to keep. You cannot attack your rivals any more. It used to be that when one of the big clubs was getting stronger, another of the big clubs was getting weaker.”

United, who are sixth in the table, travel to face struggling league champions Leicester City, in 16th, on Sunday.

 

Related Posts
Classy Barcelona claim fifth European soccer crown with Juventus win
Classy Barcelona claim fifth European soccer crown with Juventus win
BERLIN, Germany - Barcelona were crowned kings of Europe for the fifth time after beating Juventus 3-1 in a superb Champions League final at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday, capping ...
READ MORE
Ghana power into AFCON final
Ghana power into AFCON final
Malabo - Ghana have moved a step closer to ending their 33-year wait for another Africa Cup of Nations title after defeating hosts Equatorial Guinea 3-0 in the 2015 tournament’s ...
READ MORE
Caps name English coach
Caps name English coach
HARARE - Caps United has named Englishman, Mark Harrison as their new head coach on a 3-year contract. He will be assisted by former Caps United players Fungai ‘Totsao’ Kwashi and ...
READ MORE
Sakho starts club v country row after West Ham outing
Sakho starts club v country row after West Ham outing
MALABO, Equatorial Guinea - Senegal coach Alain Giresse has accused West Ham United striker Diafra Sakho of setting a dangerous precedent by playing in the FA Cup after pulling out of ...
READ MORE
Ten members of Eritrea football team seek asylum in Botswana
Ten members of Eritrea football team seek asylum in Botswana
GABORONE (Reuters) - Ten players from the Eritrean football team are seeking asylum in Botswana, the latest in a series of defections by athletes from a country under investigation by ...
READ MORE
Sad day for football: Sexwale
Sad day for football: Sexwale
World football's two most powerful men have been banned from all football related activities for eight years. Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) president, Michel Platini's hopes of replacing Fédération Internationale ...
READ MORE
Barcelona cruise past Sporting without Messi
Barcelona cruise past Sporting without Messi
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Luis Suarez broke the deadlock in the 29th minute and Neymar scored two late goals as Barcelona beat 10-man Sporting Gijon 5-0 with Lionel Messi sidelined through ...
READ MORE
CAPS United tottering on the brink of collapse
CAPS United tottering on the brink of collapse
CAPS United, weighed down by serious financial problems, are now tottering on the brink of collapse, with the club’s leadership telling those who are unhappy with working under the tough ...
READ MORE
Arsene Wenger says Stoke station abuse was not personal
Arsene Wenger says Stoke station abuse was not personal
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal go to Stoke on the verge of a "fantastic season" a year after he was abused by his own fans in the city. A group of Arsenal ...
READ MORE
Blatter claims role to remove Burundi president
Blatter claims role to remove Burundi president
Revelling in his international diplomacy role, former Fifa president Sepp Blatter has revealed he was asked by Switzerland's foreign ministry last year to help persuade an African president to leave ...
READ MORE
Classy Barcelona claim fifth European soccer crown with
Ghana power into AFCON final
Caps name English coach
Sakho starts club v country row after West
Ten members of Eritrea football team seek asylum
Sad day for football: Sexwale
Barcelona cruise past Sporting without Messi
CAPS United tottering on the brink of collapse
Arsene Wenger says Stoke station abuse was not
Blatter claims role to remove Burundi president

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Why Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Drake are ‘boycotting’ the Grammys 2017

2nd February 2017 Staff Reporter 1

Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West are reported to be among the famous faces missing from the Grammys 2017. Multiple sources claim the musical hitmakers are boycotting the typically star-studded event due to the perceived […]

Arts & Entertainment

Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh welcome triplets: ‘Babies are happy and healthy’

31st January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Pharrell Williams has three extra reasons to be Happy after becoming a father to triplets. The Hidden Figures producer’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, secretly gave birth earlier in January but a rep for the married couple […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rihanna ‘disgusted’ with Trump’s travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London

30th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

In this week’s Music Minute: Rihanna and the rest of the music world speak out against Donald Trump’s immigration ban, Drake launches his European tour and the Chainsmokers drop new song Paris. Music against travel […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News