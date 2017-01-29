CAPS United beat Zambian champions Zanaco in friendly

LUSAKA – Zambian league title holders Zanaco first 2017 preseason friendly match ended on losing note on Sunday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.
The defending champions lost 2-1 to CAPS United of Zimbabwe with 16 days before they play their first competitive game of the year when they host APR of Rwanda in a 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round, first leg match in Lusaka.
Brian Amidu and Jorum Kamhapa were on target in the 26th and 65th minutes respectively for the Zimbabwean champions.
The hosts were then awarded two late penalties by referee Wisdom Chewe with the first, in the 80th minute from Augustine Mulenga, hitting the post.
Saith Sakala then made no mistake with the second spot-kick four minutes later.
