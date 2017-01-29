Federer edges Nadal to win Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Roger Federer shrugged off a decade of grand slam heartbreak against Rafa Nadal, felling his great rival 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in a classic Australian Open final to capture his 18th major title.
Roared on by a partisan Rod Laver Arena crowd, Federer roared back from 3-1 down in the nerve-shredding final set before closing it out on the second championship point with a forehand winner to seal his fifth crown at Melbourne Park.
Seeded 17th and playing his first tour tournament after six months out of the game, Federer capped his brilliant comeback from injury with his first grand slam title since Wimbledon in 2012.
The win made Federer the first player ever to win five titles at three different grand slams and at 35, the oldest grand slam winner since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.
LONDON - Olympic champions Mo Farah, Rafael Nadal and Justin Rose were among athletes targeted on Monday in the latest leak of confidential medical documents that the world anti-doping agency (WADA) ...
AFTER weeks of battling to have his candidature ratified Zifa presidential candidate Trevor Carelse-Juul has outlined his grand plan which includes bring back the Warriors lost glory and extinguishing the ...
Britain's Anthony Joshua put on a devastating display to retain his IBF heavyweight crown with a seventh round knockout of American Dominic Breazeale at London's O2 Arena on Saturday.
Unbeaten Joshua ...
HARARE - Zimbabwe football association elections have been thrown into turmoil amid reports assassination threats and the Sports Ministry has issued a strong statement warning candidates.
Sources says controversial Harare businessman ...
JOHANNESBURG - South African football legend, Benni McCarthy, has been robbed at gun-point in Johannesburg earlier on Tuesday afternoon.
Benni had just landed at the OR Tambo International Airport this morning ...
Former France star Thierry Henry has been named as the new assistant coach of Belgium, the national coach Roberto Martinez announced yesterday.
“Thierry is an important figure. He will bring something ...
Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo has thrown his weight behind South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who last week said it was high time that President Robert Mugabe steps down. By Moses […]
The BAFTA-winning actress has always been honest when it comes to her struggles, previously opening up about the sexual abuse she received at the hands of an older director when she was 16. Thandie’s race […]
Mariah Carey has channeled her feelings about her split from James Packer into a break up song, which is expected to be unveiled during the season finale of her E! reality show ‘Mariah’s World’. The […]
Paris Jackson “considers herself black” because that’s what her late father Michael Jackson told her. The late King of Pop raised Paris, 18 and sons Prince, 19, and Bigi, 14, alone before his death in […]