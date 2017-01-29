Latest: Afcon 2017 Quarter Final Matches, Semi Final Fixtures, Today’s Results Update, Scores, Goals

News Ticker

Guinea-Bissau's forward Piqueti (L) challenges Cameroon's defender Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville on January 18, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS

After eight teams qualified to the last 8 in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, here is an interesting schedule of matches that will be played to decide who goes to semi finals.

On Saturday, the first match will see Tunisia play Burkina Faso.

Senegal and Cameroon will also have a game later on the same day.

Democratic Republic of Congo play Ghana in Sunday’s early kick off.

Egypt will then play Morocco in the last quarter final match.

Afcon Quarter Final Fixtures, Latest scores and Results

Saturday 28 January 2017
Burkina Faso  2 v Tunisia   0 Stade d’Angondje FT
Senegal    0(4) v Cameroon   0(5) Stade de Franceville FT;Cameroon win on penalties
Sunday 29 January 2017
DR Congo v Ghana Stade d’Oyem 18:00 CAT
Egypt v Morocco Stade de Port Gentil 21:00 CAT

Semi finals will then follow.

Winner in Burkina Faso vs Tunisia will play winner in Egypt v Morocco match.

DR Congo, Ghana, winner will face winner in the Senegal, Cameroon, game.

 

