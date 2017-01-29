Latest: Afcon 2017 Quarter Final Matches, Semi Final Fixtures, Today’s Results Update, Scores, Goals

After eight teams qualified to the last 8 in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, here is an interesting schedule of matches that will be played to decide who goes to semi finals.

On Saturday, the first match will see Tunisia play Burkina Faso.

Senegal and Cameroon will also have a game later on the same day.

Democratic Republic of Congo play Ghana in Sunday’s early kick off.

Egypt will then play Morocco in the last quarter final match.