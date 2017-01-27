Nengomasha says Billiat has done enough for Europe move

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat is one of the best players on the continent at present.

The Zimbabwean international has reportedly attracted interest from a number of clubs abroad, including French ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.

Now, Zimbabwean legend Tinashe Nengomasha has shared his thoughts on his fellow countryman.

“I think Khama has done enough to make a move to Europe, especially with the performances he was showing in the (Caf) Champions League [with Mamelodi Sundowns],” Nengomasha told The Sowetan.

“You can see he was enjoying his game during Afcon and he was good going forward. I wish a team can just come and give him an opportunity because that’s what he needs. I think he will look at Keagan Dolly and feel that he should also make a move to Europe. It’s time to move. The advice I can give him is that he has to keep on growing.

The former midfielder also believes that Billiat can emulate Belgium-based Zimbabwean Knowledge Musona.

“He grew up playing with Knowledge Musona in Zimbabwe and now Musona is overseas, so I am sure he would also want to see himself making a move,” Nengomasha concluded

If the Harare-born footballer is to make his move abroad, he only has until Tuesday to finalise a move before the Transfer Window closes.