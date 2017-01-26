Zambian side Zanaco date Champions CAPS United in friendly

Zanaco are returning to their Lusaka base after a two week 2017 pre-season training camp in Chipata.

The defending champions return to Sunset Stadium ahead of their weekend international club friendly against CAPS United of Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean champions are due to play Zanaco in two pre-season friendly games during their visit.

Zanaco and CAPS are using the warm-up matches to prepare for their respective 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary round engagements next month.

Zanaco host APR of Rwanda on February 11 in the first leg before travelling to Kigali for the final leg seven days later.