Platinum to face Champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town – Mamelodi Sundowns are set to face Zimbabwean outfit FC Platinum as they continue their preparations for the second half of the Premiership campaign.
Pitso Mosimane’s charges have set-up their pre-season camp in the North West and will face the Zimbabwean Premier League runners-up in a friendly in Rustenburg on Saturday.
“FC Platinum will play against Sundowns in Rustenburg.” M Sport Management’s Michael Ngobeni told Soccerladuma.
“It’s a friendly game that will take place on Saturday. It’s promising to be a very competitive game,” he concluded.
The Brazilians occupy seventh spot on the table, six points adrift of leaders SuperSport United, however, the Brazilians have five games in-hand due to their involvement in the CAF Champions League last year.
Due to the need to catch up on games Sundowns face a busy fixture list that will see them play 8 games in 31 days starting with a league clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium on February 8. -Sport24
MADRID (Reuters) - Manchester City have moved to bolster their defence by signing Argentina centre back Nicolas Otamendi from Valencia on a five-year contract.
Otamendi, 27, a fierce tackler who is ...
Manchester - Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented Liverpool from recapturing second place in the Premier League table in a 1-1 draw on Sunday.
Paul Pogba stood ...
WASHINGTON—Zimbabwean-born San Diego Sockers attacking midfielder, Abel ‘Shadow’ Sebele, has died in a car accident in USA.
In a statement posted on its official website Friday evening, the soccer team said, ...
Mariah Carey has channeled her feelings about her split from James Packer into a break up song, which is expected to be unveiled during the season finale of her E! reality show ‘Mariah’s World’. The […]
Paris Jackson “considers herself black” because that’s what her late father Michael Jackson told her. The late King of Pop raised Paris, 18 and sons Prince, 19, and Bigi, 14, alone before his death in […]
Madonna has denied reports that she has applied for permission to adopt two children from Malawi. When pressed on the claims, a rep for the US pop star exclusively told IBTimes UK: “It’s not true.” […]
The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]