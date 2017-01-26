News Ticker

Platinum to face Champions Mamelodi Sundowns

26th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Cape Town – Mamelodi Sundowns are set to face Zimbabwean outfit FC Platinum as they continue their preparations for the second half of the Premiership campaign.

Pitso Mosimane’s charges have set-up their pre-season camp in the North West and will face the Zimbabwean Premier League runners-up in a friendly in Rustenburg on Saturday.

“FC Platinum will play against Sundowns in Rustenburg.” M Sport Management’s Michael Ngobeni told Soccerladuma.

“It’s a friendly game that will take place on Saturday. It’s promising to be a very competitive game,” he concluded.

The Brazilians occupy seventh spot on the table, six points adrift of leaders SuperSport United, however, the Brazilians have five games in-hand due to their involvement in the CAF Champions League last year.

Due to the need to catch up on games Sundowns face a busy fixture list that will see them play 8 games in 31 days starting with a league clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium on February 8. -Sport24

Related Posts
Platini announces FIFA presidency bid
Platini announces FIFA presidency bid
UEFA president Michel Platini ended weeks of uncertainty on Wednesday when he announced that he would stand for the presidency of FIFA in place of outgoing Sepp Blatter. The former French ...
READ MORE
Platinum, Caps hit by suspensions
Platinum, Caps hit by suspensions
FC Platinum and Caps United’s bid to win the league title could be affected as the two sides will be missing some key players due to suspension in their weekend’s ...
READ MORE
Roberta Vinci of Italy (left) shakes hands with Serena Williams of the USA after their match on day twelve of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Septermber 11, 2015. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Williams upset has Djokovic, Federer on high alert
NEW YORK (Reuters) - On high alert after a day of upsets during which Serena Williams was sent packing from the U.S. Open, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer made sure ...
READ MORE
City bolster defence with Argentina centre back Otamendi
City bolster defence with Argentina centre back Otamendi
MADRID (Reuters) - Manchester City have moved to bolster their defence by signing Argentina centre back Nicolas Otamendi from Valencia on a five-year contract. Otamendi, 27, a fierce tackler who is ...
READ MORE
‘I was a foreigner at Leeds United’ – Radebe joins anti-xenophobia campaign
‘I was a foreigner at Leeds United’ – Radebe joins anti-xenophobia campaign
Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend and former Leeds captain Lucas Radebe has put his weight behind the anti-xenophobia campaign by tweeting a photo of himself with a caption that ...
READ MORE
ZC announces provisional World Cup squad
ZC announces provisional World Cup squad
Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the provisional 30-man national squad for the 2015 International Cricket Council Cricket World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand from February 14 ...
READ MORE
Nkhatha returns to face Baxter and Chiefs fans
Nkhatha returns to face Baxter and Chiefs fans
KINGSTON Nkhatha returns to a venue he is familiar with on Tuesday night, but will do so wearing a blue and white shirt instead of the famous gold and black. It ...
READ MORE
Ibrahimovic rescues Man Utd in Liverpool draw
Ibrahimovic rescues Man Utd in Liverpool draw
Manchester - Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored an 84th-minute header as Manchester United prevented Liverpool from recapturing second place in the Premier League table in a 1-1 draw on Sunday. Paul Pogba stood ...
READ MORE
Sexwale to sit on Fifa Diversity Award panel
Sexwale to sit on Fifa Diversity Award panel
Tokyo Sexwale’s failed bid for the Fifa presidency does not seem to have hurt his place within the organisation as the new boss of world football‚ Gianni Infantino‚ named his ...
READ MORE
????????????????????????????????????
Zimbabwean-Born Soccer Ace Dies in USA
WASHINGTON—Zimbabwean-born San Diego Sockers attacking midfielder, Abel ‘Shadow’ Sebele, has died in a car accident in USA.   In a statement posted on its official website Friday evening, the soccer team said, ...
READ MORE
Platini announces FIFA presidency bid
Platinum, Caps hit by suspensions
Williams upset has Djokovic, Federer on high alert
City bolster defence with Argentina centre back Otamendi
‘I was a foreigner at Leeds United’ –
ZC announces provisional World Cup squad
Nkhatha returns to face Baxter and Chiefs fans
Ibrahimovic rescues Man Utd in Liverpool draw
Sexwale to sit on Fifa Diversity Award panel
Zimbabwean-Born Soccer Ace Dies in USA

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News