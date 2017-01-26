Platinum to face Champions Mamelodi Sundowns

Cape Town – Mamelodi Sundowns are set to face Zimbabwean outfit FC Platinum as they continue their preparations for the second half of the Premiership campaign.

Pitso Mosimane’s charges have set-up their pre-season camp in the North West and will face the Zimbabwean Premier League runners-up in a friendly in Rustenburg on Saturday.

“FC Platinum will play against Sundowns in Rustenburg.” M Sport Management’s Michael Ngobeni told Soccerladuma.

“It’s a friendly game that will take place on Saturday. It’s promising to be a very competitive game,” he concluded.

The Brazilians occupy seventh spot on the table, six points adrift of leaders SuperSport United, however, the Brazilians have five games in-hand due to their involvement in the CAF Champions League last year.

Due to the need to catch up on games Sundowns face a busy fixture list that will see them play 8 games in 31 days starting with a league clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Dr Molemela Stadium on February 8. -Sport24