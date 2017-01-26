News Ticker

Benni McCarthy declares interest in Pirates job

26th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Cape Town – After days of speculation, legendary South African striker Benni McCarthy has declared interest in managing Premiership giants Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers hotseat has been vacant since the resignation of Muhsin Ertugral in November and, with Augusto Palacios still remaining in a caretaker capacity, Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza has been on the look-out for a new permanent head coach.

It was reported on Saturday via the The Citizen, that the Iron Duke has short-listed the club’s former striker as a potential target, alongside, former Free State Stars trainer Giovanni Solinas and current Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic.

However, with the experience of understanding the culture of the Soweto giants and the winning mentality having played football at the highest level, McCarthy is tipped as the front-runner.

“The chairman is a very busy man – no one from Pirates has spoken to me. I wouldn’t say no to Pirates. If they approached me, I would grab the job with both hands,” he told the Daily Sun newspaper after completing his UEFA A License.

“I feel like part of the furniture and the family there. It would be a huge blessing for me – and I’d be just like Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola coaching the clubs they once played for.

“I want to show that soccer players are not dumb, and that we can study and achieve in the classroom as well. My next move is to start sending out my CV and putting my name out there. I am ready to be a manager and to coach.” – Sport24

