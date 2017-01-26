Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
On the same day the Williams sisters booked their place in the women’s final, 35-year-old Federer continued the march of the veterans, becoming the oldest man to reach a grand slam final in nearly 40 years.
The Swiss master was rattled as fourth seed Wawrinka rose up to level the match but his opponent double-faulted to hand Federer the decisive break in the sixth game.
Federer served out the match to love, setting up a chance for his 18th grand slam title against Rafa Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov.
A dramatic u-turn has seen the National Football Association (NAFAZ) reverting back to ZIFA, according to correspondence made between the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) the local football governing body.
The ...
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Aston Villa have recruited striker Jordan Ayew from French side Lorient, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 23-year-old Ghana international has signed a five-year contract at ...
Arsenal's annual general meeting (AGM) has become something of a staple of the football news calendar over recent years, with the club's increasingly disgruntled fanbase having traditionally used it as ...
CAPE TOWN, – Zimbabwe all-rounder Malcolm Waller has been suspended from bowling just seven weeks out from the World Cup, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.
The off-spinner was reported ...
Footballers and philanthropists have come together in London to announce the upcoming Best of Africa 2016 Awards, celebrating the dedication of African footballers towards projects for Africa.
Launched in 2011, the ...
Madonna has denied reports that she has applied for permission to adopt two children from Malawi. When pressed on the claims, a rep for the US pop star exclusively told IBTimes UK: “It’s not true.” […]
The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]
Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]