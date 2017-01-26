News Ticker

Federer fights off Wawrinka to reach Australian Open final

26th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.

On the same day the Williams sisters booked their place in the women’s final, 35-year-old Federer continued the march of the veterans, becoming the oldest man to reach a grand slam final in nearly 40 years.

The Swiss master was rattled as fourth seed Wawrinka rose up to level the match but his opponent double-faulted to hand Federer the decisive break in the sixth game.

Federer served out the match to love, setting up a chance for his 18th grand slam title against Rafa Nadal or Grigor Dimitrov.

(Editing by Martyn Herman)

Related Posts
Chiyangwa dumps NAFAZ for ZIFA
Chiyangwa dumps NAFAZ for ZIFA
A dramatic u-turn has seen the National Football Association (NAFAZ) reverting back to ZIFA, according to correspondence made between the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) the local football governing body. The ...
READ MORE
Villa sign striker Ayew, agree deal for Crespo
Villa sign striker Ayew, agree deal for Crespo
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Aston Villa have recruited striker Jordan Ayew from French side Lorient, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 23-year-old Ghana international has signed a five-year contract at ...
READ MORE
Alex Renfroe (ALBA Berlin), rechts mit Ball, links Vitalis Chikoko (Trier), ALBA Berlin - TBBB Trier Basketball, BEKO Basketball Bundesliga, Herren, men, Saison 2014/2015, Berlin, 14.3.2015, 02 World Halle Alex Renfroe ALBA Berlin right with Ball left Vitalis Chikoko Trier ALBA Berlin Trier Basketball Beko Basketball Bundesliga men Men Season 2014 2015 Berlin 14 3 2015 02 World Hall
Vitalis Chikoko chases American dream
FOR a lad who grew up in Harare’s Glen View high-density suburb, it’s no mean feat to be rubbing shoulders with the best in Europe as a professional basketball player. BY ...
READ MORE
Mourinho says he will be back soon
Mourinho says he will be back soon
LONDON (Reuters) - Jose Mourinho, sacked as manager of Chelsea in December seven months after winning the Premier League title, has said he is not enjoying his time out of ...
READ MORE
Football Soccer - Portugal v France - EURO 2016 - Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 10/7/16 Portugal celebrate after winning Euro 2016 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Portugal win Euro 2016 thanks to Eder’s extra-time goal
PARIS - Substitute Eder scored in extra-time to give Portugal a 1-0 win over hosts France in the Euro 2016 final on Sunday as they secured their first major international ...
READ MORE
Arsene Wenger contract talks on back-burner
Arsene Wenger contract talks on back-burner
Arsenal's annual general meeting (AGM) has become something of a staple of the football news calendar over recent years, with the club's increasingly disgruntled fanbase having traditionally used it as ...
READ MORE
The Russian national flag (R) and the Olympic flag are seen during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Russia, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo
Russia escapes IOC blanket ban for Rio Olympics
MOSCOW - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has rejected clarion calls for Russia to be banned from next month's Rio Olympics over the nation's doping record, offering athletes a lifeline ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe all-rounder Waller banned from bowling
Zimbabwe all-rounder Waller banned from bowling
CAPE TOWN, – Zimbabwe all-rounder Malcolm Waller has been suspended from bowling just seven weeks out from the World Cup, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday. The off-spinner was reported ...
READ MORE
Stars from the worlds of football and philanthropy joined forces in London to announce next years' nominations for the Best of Africa AwardsBest of Africa
Footballers and philanthropists come together to announce Best of Africa 2017 Awards
Footballers and philanthropists have come together in London to announce the upcoming Best of Africa 2016 Awards, celebrating the dedication of African footballers towards projects for Africa. Launched in 2011, the ...
READ MORE
Bosso unveils Dutch coach
Bosso unveils Dutch coach
BULAWAYO - The wait is finally over for the Highlanders faithfuls after the Bulawayo giants unveiled their new Dutch coach, Erol Akbay. Akbay has received his work permit and will immediately ...
READ MORE
Chiyangwa dumps NAFAZ for ZIFA
Villa sign striker Ayew, agree deal for Crespo
Vitalis Chikoko chases American dream
Mourinho says he will be back soon
Portugal win Euro 2016 thanks to Eder’s extra-time
Arsene Wenger contract talks on back-burner
Russia escapes IOC blanket ban for Rio Olympics
Zimbabwe all-rounder Waller banned from bowling
Footballers and philanthropists come together to announce Best
Bosso unveils Dutch coach

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Kanye West and Jay Z recording Watch The Throne 2 after reconciliation?

25th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

The bromance between Kanye West and Jay Z is back on. After mending their fraught friendship, the rappers are reportedly planning a new collaboration, fuelling hopes that a follow-up to their 2011 album Watch The […]

Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

23rd January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News