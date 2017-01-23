Rapper Soulja Boy charged with possessing assault rifle, stolen property

Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said.
The rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was also charged with being in possession of a firearm while on probation, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
He faces up to four years in prison if convicted on all of the charges at trial.
Prosecutors say Way was arrested at his home on Dec. 15 after police found him in possession of a Mini Draco AR-15 assault weapon and a Glock handgun.
One of the firearms had been stolen from a Huntington Beach police vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.
Related Posts
New albums from rockers Bon Jovi and R&B singer Alicia Keys took the two top spots on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart on Monday, while the soundtrack for kids movie ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe international striker Nyasha Mushekwi continued his fine form in the Swedish Premiership on Monday night when he rose from the bench to score the only goal of the night ...
READ MORE
FRANCEVILLE, Gabon Jan 19 (Reuters) - Senegal qualified for the African Nations Cup quarter-finals by beating Zimbabwe 2-0 with early goals from Sadio Mane and Henri Saivet in their Group ...
READ MORE
LOS ANGELES - A California state appeals court on Friday denied Michael Jackson's family its latest attempt to reverse a jury's decision that cleared concert promoter AEG Live of negligence ...
READ MORE
Director Spike Lee on Wednesday backed away from calls to boycott the Academy Awards ceremony amid controversy over a lack of diversity among this year's nominees and said a plan ...
READ MORE
The old joke about lies, damn lies and statistics has rarely seemed more apposite. By the end of a thoroughly contradictory afternoon, Newcastle had collected seven cards, six yellow and ...
READ MORE
Los Angeles - The surviving members of gangsta rap pioneers N.W.A. reunited, albeit briefly, for their first performance in 27 years at the Coachella music festival.
The rappers - who shocked ...
READ MORE
Last week Karrueche Tran said she refused 'to be repeatedly mistreated' after her on-off beau Chris Brown accused her of having an affair with rapper Drake.
And now TMZ claims it ...
READ MORE
HARARE - What was meant to be a union of two lovers —Sulumani Chimbetu and Linda Samuriwo turned nasty as Sulu’s ex-wife — Marigold Mutemasango with whom he has two ...
READ MORE
THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has rubbished claims that it had endorsed property mogul Phillip Chiyangwa for the Zifa presidency after he donated $10,000 to the Mighty Warriors.
Chiyangwa, who ...
READ MORE
Bon Jovi takes Billboard’s No.1 album spot for
Mushekwi strikes again in Sweden
Mane helps Senegal reach last eight with Warriors
Michael Jackson’s family denied new trial in negligence
Director Spike Lee says not calling for Oscars
Arsenal capitalise on Mitrovic red and Coloccini error
Gangsta rappers N.W.A. reunite at Coachella after 27
‘I’m tired of being mistreated’: Karrueche Tran ‘disrespected’
Drama as Sulu’s ex-wife interrupts wedding
Worries mount over Chiyangwa ZIFA bid
Related
Arts & Entertainment
U.S. wireless carrier Sprint Corp said on Monday it would buy 33 percent of Tidal, a music streaming service owned by rapper Jay Z, marking a move to more content driven services in a highly
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
Rapper Soulja Boy was charged on Monday with possessing an assault weapon and receiving stolen property following a December raid at his Hollywood home by police, Los Angeles prosecutors said. The rapper, whose real name
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
American rock star Bruce Springsteen, who supported Hillary Clinton during the recent presidential election campaign, said on Sunday his band joins a global “new resistance” against U.S. President Donald Trump. “It feels a long ways
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
Pop singer Madonna, who said in a profanity-laced speech at Saturday’s Women’s March in Washington, D.C., that she had thought about “blowing up the White House,” said on Sunday that she was speaking metaphorically. Madonna’s
[…]