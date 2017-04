HARARE – A turnaround moment was marked for Harare giants Caps United who unveiled a new sponsor which has also taken over the management of the Green Machine.

After years of insecurity, Caps United owner Twine Phiri was able to stand in front of his players and declare all is now well.

The brave utterances are courtesy of a Durban-based company, Zing, which has come onboard to partner Caps and effectively assume total management of the club.

Caps relationship with the software developer company is hoped to change the fortunes of the Green Machine with the company CEO already declaring the Makepekepe as champions for the 2016 season.

Caps United begin the rebuilding exercise with action against perennial rivals Dynamos on Sunday when the two clash in the Sino-Zim Challenge Cup.