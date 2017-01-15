News Ticker

Mane penalty sets Senegal on route to victory

15th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

FRANCEVILLE, Gabon (Reuters) – Senegal’s Sadio Mane converted a 10th minute penalty to send them on their way to a 2-0 victory over Tunisia and top place in Group C at the African Nations Cup on Sunday.

Centre back Kara Mbodji scored the second goal on the half-hour as Senegal became the first team to register a win at the tournament after the first three games all ended in draws.

But the victory was far from convincing as Tunisia missed several chances, notably in a dominant second-half performance.

Senegal made the perfect start as Tunisia’s experienced centre back Aymen Abdennour, caught for pace with a sliding tackle, took out the feet of captain Cheikhou Kouyate from under him, to give away an early penalty.

Africa’s most expensive footballer Mane, who moved to Liverpool from Southampton for a reported 34 million pounds ($40.76 million) last June, tucked away the kick.

The lead was doubled on the half-hour mark when Mbodji rose magestically above the Tunisia defence to power home a header from a corner as Senegal, the top-ranked African team, sought to confirm their status as one of the tournament favourites.

By then, Tunisia striker Ahmed Akaichi had already squandered two good chances and the profligacy in front of goal continued in the second half with Youssef Msakni particularly wasteful.

Senegal’s defence looked poorly organised and even contrived to help the Tunisians out of their misery when Mbodji hammered an attempted clearance against his own woodwork in the 69th minute.

There was also a stunning save from Senegal goalkeeper Abdoulaye Diallo to deny Msakni 12 minutes from time.

But Senegal also had chances on the counter-attack. Substitute Ismaila Sarr hit the crossbar, straight after coming on as a substitute, and Mane failed to take a good opportunity in the last 10 minutes.

Earlier at the Stade de Franceville, Sunday’s opening match in Group B between Algeria and Zimbabwe ended in a 2-2 draw.

Senegal next meet Zimbabwe on Thursday while neighbours Algeria and Tunisia meet in a derby clash also in Franceville, Gabon’s second city.

 

Related Posts
Djokovic ends Nadal’s remarkable reign in brutal fashion
Djokovic ends Nadal’s remarkable reign in brutal fashion
PARIS (Reuters) - It was sharp, quick and brutal as Novak Djokovic finally dropped the French Open guillotine on Rafa Nadal -- ending the most remarkable of Roland Garros reigns ...
READ MORE
Payet key to France Euro 2016 hopes after stunner sinks Romania
Payet key to France Euro 2016 hopes after stunner sinks Romania
West Ham fans have been taunting their opposition with chants of "we've got Payet" all season. France supporters will be singing a similar song after his match-winning wonder-strike against Romania ...
READ MORE
No more confrontation says cheery Chelsea boss Mourinho
No more confrontation says cheery Chelsea boss Mourinho
LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho no longer feels the need to implement a "confrontational leadership" style with his players because their season is going largely to plan. The 52-year-old ...
READ MORE
Tyson Fury ready to end Klitschko’s heavyweight reign
Tyson Fury ready to end Klitschko’s heavyweight reign
DUSSELDORF, Germany - Tyson Fury was cool and relaxed as he came face to face with Wladimir Klitschko for the first time this week ahead of Saturday's highly-anticipated world heavyweight ...
READ MORE
FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura
FIFA under fire for disbanding anti-racism task force
MANCHESTER (Reuters) - World soccer's governing body FIFA was under fire on Monday for winding up its anti-racism task force with former presidential candidate Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of ...
READ MORE
‘Untouchable’ Ronaldo to miss first league game of season
‘Untouchable’ Ronaldo to miss first league game of season
MADRID (Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo was described as "untouchable" by his manager Zinedine Zidane who confirmed the Portuguese will miss his first La Liga match of the ...
READ MORE
Rashford looking to build on impressive debut season
Rashford looking to build on impressive debut season
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will not dwell on his successful debut campaign and instead hopes to build on his impressive form under manager Jose Mourinho. The teenager burst on to ...
READ MORE
Mighty Warriors Out of Rio Games As Rowers Shine in Aquatic Competitions
Mighty Warriors Out of Rio Games As Rowers Shine in Aquatic Competitions
RIO, Brazil — Zimbabwe’s Mighty Warriors have crushed out of the 2016 Rio Olympics following a 6-1 defeat by supercharged Australia in the women’s soccer competition. On the other hand, Zimbabwe's Micheen ...
READ MORE
Chiyangwa, Gwindi File Nomination Papers for ZIFA Presidential Election
Chiyangwa, Gwindi File Nomination Papers for ZIFA Presidential Election
HARARE—At least four contestants for the post of ZIFA president beat Thursday’s deadline to submit their papers for the powerful post of the country’s soccer governing body. According to some ZIFA ...
READ MORE
FIFA rejects demand for transparent voting booths at election
FIFA rejects demand for transparent voting booths at election
ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA has rejected a demand from a presidential candidate to use transparent voting booths at next week's election to ensure delegates do not photograph their ballot papers ...
READ MORE
Djokovic ends Nadal’s remarkable reign in brutal fashion
Payet key to France Euro 2016 hopes after
No more confrontation says cheery Chelsea boss Mourinho
Tyson Fury ready to end Klitschko’s heavyweight reign
FIFA under fire for disbanding anti-racism task force
‘Untouchable’ Ronaldo to miss first league game of
Rashford looking to build on impressive debut season
Mighty Warriors Out of Rio Games As Rowers
Chiyangwa, Gwindi File Nomination Papers for ZIFA Presidential
FIFA rejects demand for transparent voting booths at

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News