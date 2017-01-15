Pasuwa elated after holding Algeria

Zimbabwe coach Callisto Pasuwa was a delighted man after his charges held tournament favourites Algeria to a 2-2 draw in Franceville on Sunday.

Warriors went into their match against star studded Desert Foxes as underdogs but they put up an exciting display pushing their opponents all the way in the first clash of Group B to grab a share of the spoils.

Afterwards, Pasuwa said he felt that the minnows tag helped inspire his players to the 2-2 draw against Algeria.

“I am happy with the one point against Algeria it was good morale to kick start the tournament as many as seen us as minnows. I told my players we don’t have small or big teams in any tournament and urged them to work as a unit.”

“It was not an easy game considering Algeria scored early but the players showed great character and never panicked as we equalised and even went ahead,” Pasuwa told supersport.com.

On why his team failed to protect the lead Pasuwa said, “We suffered because the players sought to defend and soaked up the pressure from Algeria. however I have taken both positives and negatives from the game and I hope to make amends.”

The tactician also explained how he had helped inspire a team inspite of the problems during the build up to the tournament.

“Even though we had problems, they were all resolved and I sat down with the players and told them to work hard and make the country proud. I am happy now and we want to prepare for Senegal and play even better.”