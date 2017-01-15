News Ticker

Wenger hails angry Alexis after Swansea rout

15th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Swansea – Arsene Wenger lavished praise on Alexis Sanchez after Arsenal brushed aside Swansea 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium, despite the Chilean star’s anger at being substituted.

Sanchez scored the last of Arsenal’s four goals on a day when new manager Paul Clement saw precisely how big the job of keeping Swansea in the top flight is going to be.

The 28-year-old Sanchez was taken off in the final quarter as Wenger sought to give the returning Danny Welbeck some valuable game time.

Even though Sanchez appeared far from happy with the decision, Wenger brushed aside the incident.

“I thought he (Sanchez) was very sharp. I rested him for two weeks and gave him a little breather. I think he benefited from that,” said the Arsenal boss.

“I gave him another rest for today, so he will benefit from that as well. He’s hugely influential.

“When you look at the numbers, he’s been involved in about 25 goals in our team. But we also have players on the bench who are strikers who need competition. We were 4-0 up, he’s just come back from a good rest, Mesut Ozil as well comes back from sickness, so it was a good opportunity not to be stupid.

“All the players are frustrated when they come off, some show it, some not. I just make the decision I feel is right, that’s it.

“There’s no problem. In every culture it’s different. Some South Americans are a bit different to Europeans. Southern Europeans are more different to northern Europeans, you have to respect that.”

Sanchez’s 14th goal of the season added the finishing touches to Arsenal’s convincing win as the Gunners moved to third in the table. They have 44 points but remain eight behind leaders Chelsea.

In-form France striker Olivier Giroud gave the visitors a first half lead before own goals from Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton made the outcome certain, paving the way for Sanchez to add his name to the scoresheet.

Wenger was pleased with the overall performance of his team, albeit after a slow start.

“We had some problems getting going, but I put that down to the fact that Swansea played very well in the the first half,” said Wenger.

“They were well organised and they put in an unbelievable amount of work. Certainly in the second half we took over and in the second half they couldn’t follow the pace any more. We were relentless until the end.”

Swansea manager Clement said he saw enough to give him optimism that the Welsh side can stay up.

The defeat left Swansea at the foot of the table, but only six points separate the bottom six teams.

“In the first half the game was fairly even. Our defensive shape looked good and they weren’t producing clear cut opportunities,” said Clement, the club’s third manager of the season.

“Everyone knows the task at hand is a very hard one but we’re all up for it.

“There are games we will have to win. We have to make sure when those games come around we are in top form and ready to do that.” – AP

Related Posts
Chelsea down City for 8th straight win
Chelsea down City for 8th straight win
Manchester - Chelsea took down another major rival en route to an eighth straight win in the English Premier League by rallying for a 3-1 win at Manchester City, which ...
READ MORE
Costa gem sends Chelsea back to the top
Costa gem sends Chelsea back to the top
London - Diego Costa fired Chelsea back to the top of the Premier League as the Spain striker's late winner clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion on ...
READ MORE
French FA chief insults Champagne as FIFA race heats up
French FA chief insults Champagne as FIFA race heats up
LONDON (Reuters) - Jerome Champagne, the French FIFA presidential candidate, and Noel Le Graet, the French Football Federation (FFF) chief, had a heated exchange in public on Thursday, with Le ...
READ MORE
Manchester United’s share price drops to lowest level
Manchester United’s share price drops to lowest level
Manchester United's share price dipped to its lowest level in over three years on Monday after Louis van Gaal's team slipped further behind their rivals in the hunt for Champions ...
READ MORE
IAAF defends its anti-doping record after reports of widespread ‘abnormal’ tests
IAAF defends its anti-doping record after reports of widespread ‘abnormal’ tests
KUALA LUMPUR - The head of world athletics vigorously defended the IAAF's anti-doping record on Monday, as global sporting bodies called for a thorough probe of the latest allegations to ...
READ MORE
Ivory Coast beat Cameroon to set up Algeria clash
Ivory Coast beat Cameroon to set up Algeria clash
LONDON (Reuters) - Max Gradel scored a superb first-half goal as Ivory Coast beat Cameroon 1-0 in Group D of the African Nations Cup on Wednesday to progress to the ...
READ MORE
Warriors Defeat Angers Soccer Fans
Warriors Defeat Angers Soccer Fans
HARARE—Zimbabwe football fans are shaking their heads in disbelief after their beloved Warriors became the first team to crash out of the 2016 Africa Nations Championships. Coach Kallisto Pasuwa has already ...
READ MORE
Kirsty Coventry Qualifies for 200 Meter Backstroke Swimming Finals in Brazil
Kirsty Coventry Qualifies for 200 Meter Backstroke Swimming Finals in Brazil
RIO, Brazil — Zimbabwean swimming queen Kirsty Coventry has qualified for the 200 meter backstroke finals in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Coventry came sixth in the semi-finals last night clocking ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwean women’s soccer team looks for redemption against Canada
Zimbabwean women’s soccer team looks for redemption against Canada
After a momentum-building win over Australia in its Olympic opener, the Canadian women's soccer team hopes to keep rolling against an inexperienced Zimbabwe unit in Sao Paulo on Saturday (2 ...
READ MORE
‘Arsenal ‘legend’ Arsene Wenger last manager of his kind’ – Carlo Ancelotti
‘Arsenal ‘legend’ Arsene Wenger last manager of his kind’ – Carlo Ancelotti
Former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has hailed the impact that 'legend' Arsene Wenger has had on Arsenal. The Italian believes Wenger will be the last manager of his ...
READ MORE
Chelsea down City for 8th straight win
Costa gem sends Chelsea back to the top
French FA chief insults Champagne as FIFA race
Manchester United’s share price drops to lowest level
IAAF defends its anti-doping record after reports of
Ivory Coast beat Cameroon to set up Algeria
Warriors Defeat Angers Soccer Fans
Kirsty Coventry Qualifies for 200 Meter Backstroke Swimming
Zimbabwean women’s soccer team looks for redemption against
‘Arsenal ‘legend’ Arsene Wenger last manager of his

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News