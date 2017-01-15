News Ticker

Guardiola won’t blame City flops

15th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Liverpool – Pep Guardiola refused to blame his humiliated Manchester City stars after they crashed to a dismal 4-0 defeat against Everton on Sunday.

City’s wretched effort at Goodison Park condemned Guardiola to the heaviest league defeat of his glittering managerial career.

But, publicly at least, the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss wasn’t angry with his expensively assembled team and he insisted the chastening afternoon could have gone differently if City had taken their early chances.

“We created enough chances in the first half to score. After what happened we were not able to score and Everton had one chance and scored,” Guardiola said.

“They scored straight after half-time and that is tough mentally for the players.

“The consequence of the game is an example of many that has happened this season. It is football.

“In football you sometimes don’t need to do many things to score. They arrive once and score a goal.”

City’s fourth defeat in their last eight league games leaves them trailing 10 points behind leaders Chelsea, with even a top four finish suddenly far from certain.

It is a far cry from the hype that greeted Guardiola’s arrival in the close-season and the plaudits that followed City’s success in the opening weeks of the campaign.

Guardiola acknowledged City must improve, but he claimed it was mostly bad luck that had led to his team’s problems.

“Of course we can do better. It is normal to live these kind of situations sometimes,” he said.

“It is awful for my players. It is not today it is almost all the season and it is tough for the players to handle that situation.

“I said to the players be positive because they have made fantastic things in this season but didn’t always get what we deserve. I think all managers can say this, though.” –

Related Posts
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 12/7/15 Men's Singles - Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the final Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Tony O'Brien Livepic
Djokovic downs Federer to win third Wimbledon crown
Novak Djokovic displayed the true depth of his steely core to end Roger Federer's hopes of a record eighth Wimbledon title with a 7-6(1) 6-7(10) 6-4 6-3 victory on Sunday. The ...
READ MORE
It’s silly season with Big Phil in ZIFA race
It’s silly season with Big Phil in ZIFA race
Election time is silly season. This goes for sport as much as it does for politics. Perhaps more so when it comes to the politics of sport. Chancers try their ...
READ MORE
Premier Soccer League Set to Elect Chairperson
Premier Soccer League Set to Elect Chairperson
HARARE—The Premier Soccer League family will on Saturday meet to elect a new chairman to replace the departed Twine Phiri. Dynamos and Highlanders chairmen Kenny Mubaiwa and Peter Dube will go ...
READ MORE
CAF to change rules to allow Hayatou to stay longer
CAF to change rules to allow Hayatou to stay longer
MALABO,– Long-serving Confederation of African Football president Issa Hayatou is seeking to change his organisation’s rules on age limits in order to continue at the helm well into the next ...
READ MORE
Platini announces FIFA presidency bid
Platini announces FIFA presidency bid
UEFA president Michel Platini ended weeks of uncertainty on Wednesday when he announced that he would stand for the presidency of FIFA in place of outgoing Sepp Blatter. The former French ...
READ MORE
Warriors’ Chan matches fixed, Rushwaya implicated again
Warriors’ Chan matches fixed, Rushwaya implicated again
HARARE - Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday revealed that the Warriors’ 2016 African Nations Championships (Chan) matches were fixed by Asian betting syndicates linked to self-confessed serial match-fixer Wilson Raj ...
READ MORE
Musona in gambling storm
Musona in gambling storm
Zimbabwe talismanic forward Knowledge Musona has been named among a number of players who have allegedly been placing bets on matches in the Belgian top-flight league. Musona has been on fire ...
READ MORE
Tokyo Sexwale, chairman of the FIFA monitoring committee Israel and Palestine, speaks during a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel October 2, 2015. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Five enter FIFA presidency race; Bility, Platini sidelined
ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA has approved five candidates for its February presidential election amid the worst crisis in its history, after barring Liberia's Musa Bility on integrity grounds and leaving ...
READ MORE
Arsenal cruise with ease win over Villa and go top
Arsenal cruise with ease win over Villa and go top
LONDON - Seventeen years ago to the day Aston Villa were 2-0 down at home against Arsenal at half-time and came back to win 3-2. While the scoreline was the ...
READ MORE
I’ve always refused alcohol, says Toure after accepting drink-driving charge
I’ve always refused alcohol, says Toure after accepting drink-driving charge
LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure admitted on Tuesday to being over the legal limit following a drink-driving conviction but had no explanation for the reading after saying ...
READ MORE
Djokovic downs Federer to win third Wimbledon crown
It’s silly season with Big Phil in ZIFA
Premier Soccer League Set to Elect Chairperson
CAF to change rules to allow Hayatou to
Platini announces FIFA presidency bid
Warriors’ Chan matches fixed, Rushwaya implicated again
Musona in gambling storm
Five enter FIFA presidency race; Bility, Platini sidelined
Arsenal cruise with ease win over Villa and
I’ve always refused alcohol, says Toure after accepting

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News