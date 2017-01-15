Mahrez leads Algeria’s Nations Cup hopes

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) – Leicester City’s Riyad Mahrez will play his first match since being named African Footballer of the Year when Algeria take on Zimbabwe in Franceville at the African Nations Cup on Sunday.
Mahrez will be key to Algeria’s hopes of winning the tournament for the first time since 1990 but they will not have an easy path to the next round with former winners Tunisia and a strong-looking Senegal side also in Group B.
“Everyone has a chance to win the African Cup but it they have to prove it on the field,” said Mahrez, who was named Africa’s top player earlier this month after helping Leicester to an extraordinary Premier League title last season.
“It’s true that we have a good team, but we will see if we can win this title,” he told reporters.
For Senegal, the form of Sadio Mane will be crucial to their chances but the Liverpool forward can expect a torrid evening from Tunisia’s tough defenders in Sunday’s second game.
On the opening day of the tournament in Libreville on Saturday, Guinea Bissau stunned hosts Gabon with a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw before Burkina Faso came from behind to hold Cameroon to another 1-1 tie.
