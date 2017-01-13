News Ticker

Barca must win to put pressure on Real Madrid says Enrique

13th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

BARCELONA (Reuters) – Barcelona must take advantage of playing on Saturday and beat Las Palmas at the Camp Nou to put pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid and their Sunday rivals Sevilla, coach Luis Enrique said on Friday.

The defending champions are five points adrift of Real, who have a game in hand and set a new Spanish record at Sevilla on Thursday in the King’s Cup by going unbeaten in a 40th straight game in all competitions. Barca trail Sevilla by one point.

“Our goal is to put pressure on Real Madrid but in order to do that we have to do our job and win,” Luis Enrique told a news conference.

Barca fell further behind last weekend when they drew 1-1 at Villarreal and Real and Sevilla won their respective games, an outcome that had followed a 2-1 loss at Athletic Bilbao in the Cup.

Luis Enrique saw a much more vibrant Barca team win the second leg against Athletic with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar all scoring in the same contest for the first time since Oct. 19.

“We deserved much more from our opening two games (of 2017) and that’s why I’m not worried,” Luis Enrique said. “Provided we dominate the game and generate opportunities, a good result will come our way.”

Las Palmas are eighth in the standings with 24 points from 17 games and coming off a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in the King’s Cup, although they did not progress.

“We face a team that has a similar philosophy to us,” Luis Enrique said. “It’s one of the most entertaining teams to watch as a fan but as a rival coach, it’s not because you have to try to take the ball away from them. “It’s an important game.”

Messi continues to amaze his coach with his performances.

The Argentinian star scored his second free-kick goal in four days on Wednesday.

“His ability to score from set pieces is another merit to add to Leo’s virtues,” Luis Enrique said. “The numbers are there, he can score from any angle.”

Luis Enrique also had praise for Suarez, who scored his 100th goal in 120 games with Barca in midweek.

“We didn’t make a mistake when we decided to get him, not just because of his performances on the pitch but because of his personal qualities,” he said.

 

Related Posts
Former Zifa chief executive officer Rushwaya reveals match-fixing details
Former Zifa chief executive officer Rushwaya reveals match-fixing details
FORMER Zifa chief executive officer Henrietta Rushwaya has revealed how the alleged syndicate that allegedly manipulated the South African Premier Soccer League matches operated. BY BRIAN NKIWANE Rushwaya — who was ...
READ MORE
PSG suffer shock defeat at Monaco
PSG suffer shock defeat at Monaco
PARIS (Reuters) - Champions Paris St Germain suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at Monaco on Sunday, suggesting they may find it harder to retain their Ligue 1 crown after last ...
READ MORE
Legend Totti to stay on at Roma
Legend Totti to stay on at Roma
ROME - Iconic Roma captain Francesco Totti will stay at the capital outfit for a 24th season, the club's general manager Mauro Baldissoni said in a television interview on Friday. A ...
READ MORE
Chelsea will win the league, Mourinho promises
Chelsea will win the league, Mourinho promises
LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea will win the Premier League this season with the same players who are being criticised for going out of the Champions League to Paris St Germain, ...
READ MORE
UEFA President Michel Platini looks on before the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
UEFA wants fast decision for Platini, no delay for FIFA election
NYON, Switzerland (Reuters) - European soccer's governing body UEFA called for a quick decision in the case of its suspended president Michel Platini on Thursday and said the FIFA presidential ...
READ MORE
Arsenal will be busy in transfer window
Arsenal will be busy in transfer window
London - Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will be busy in the January transfer window as he seeks reinforcements to keep the Gunners on top of the Premier League. The ...
READ MORE
Chelsea stay at the summit, Aguero at the double for Man City
Chelsea stay at the summit, Aguero at the double for Man City
LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea stayed at the top of the Premier League after coming from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after earlier ...
READ MORE
Man United hold Leicester City at home
Man United hold Leicester City at home
MANCHESTER – Leicester City will have to wait at least another day to clinch their maiden Barclays Premier League title after they drew 1-1 with Manchester United at Old Trafford ...
READ MORE
Nadal no longer ‘immovable’ object in Paris, says Courier
Nadal no longer ‘immovable’ object in Paris, says Courier
LONDON (Reuters) - Nine-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal will no longer be regarded as an "immovable obstacle" at Roland Garros this year, according to twice former winner Jim Courier. The ...
READ MORE
Chelsea face striker crisis ahead of Arsenal showdown
Chelsea face striker crisis ahead of Arsenal showdown
LONDON (Reuters) - Champions-elect Chelsea may have to go into Sunday's top of the table showdown against Arsenal at the Emirates without their three main strikers. Spain striker Diego Costa has ...
READ MORE
Former Zifa chief executive officer Rushwaya reveals match-fixing
PSG suffer shock defeat at Monaco
Legend Totti to stay on at Roma
Chelsea will win the league, Mourinho promises
UEFA wants fast decision for Platini, no delay
Arsenal will be busy in transfer window
Chelsea stay at the summit, Aguero at the
Man United hold Leicester City at home
Nadal no longer ‘immovable’ object in Paris, says
Chelsea face striker crisis ahead of Arsenal showdown

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

Paris Jackson ‘wants to vomit’ seeing white actor as ‘King of Pop’

12th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris says she is “incredibly offended” by a new comic film in which a white British actor, Joseph Fiennes, portrays the late “King of Pop.” Paris Jackson, 18, also called the tongue-in-cheek […]

Arts & Entertainment

Mike Tyson training Chris Brown for Soulja Boy fight: ‘I’ll teach him to bite someone’s ear’

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Mike Tyson has chosen a side in the feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. In a turn of events, the boxing legend has announced that he will train r’n’b singer Brown ahead of the […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News