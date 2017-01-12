Player caught with mbanje

SMOKE that pipe!

Highlanders defender and Soccer Star of the Year finalist Peter Muduhwa was allegedly nabbed for possession of mbanje and later released after paying a fine, B-Metro Sport has learnt.

The player was arrested near Queens Sports Club together with his friend after they were caught by police smoking the illegal substance. The duo was about to join thousands of other revelers that attended Kalawa Jazmee’s Homecoming Party on 27 December.

Upon being searched, five twists of dagga were allegedly found on the player while his companion Wisdom Sibanda was smoking the ‘joint’ and the two were dragged to the Bulawayo Central Police Station.

Meanwhile, when he was contacted for comment Muduhwa who was evasive admitted that he was picked up by the police but he was the one who was found with the dagga despite the fact he was made to pay a fine.

“My brother the mbanje was not found on me but the police officers just wanted to fix (sic) me because I’m popular.

They took us to the police station where we were made to pay a fine of $10.

“How can I be stupid enough to carry five twists of mbanje on me,” asked Muduhwa rhetorically.

The player then pleaded with B-Metro Sport not to publish the story.

“These kinds of stories will ruin my reputation and career. The police officers knew very well that the mbanje was not mine but arrested me out of malice. Please don’t publish the story,” he pleaded.

After being released the pair made way to the music show.

Muduhwa recently signed a two-year contract extension at the Bulawayo giants and is expected to enjoy another stellar season at the heart of the Bosso defense when the league starts for the 2017 season.

He shot into the limelight when coach Erol Akbay gave him a chance in the starting lineup against relegated Border Strikers at Barbourfields Stadium in June last year and never looked back earning himself a place in the Soccer Stars of the Year finalists.