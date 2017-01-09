News Ticker

Netone to Fly Warriors Fans to Gabon

9th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

IN a bid to ensure that the Warriors will not be short on support when they travel to Gabon for the African Cup of Nations, their sponsors NetOne have put a package that will see some fans being flown to the West African country to back the national team.

NetOne will today conduct a draw at which they will unveil the first batch of 10 supporters that will travel to Gabon for the Warriors group matches. The mobile network services provider indicated through their acting chief executive Brian Mutandiro that the supporters’ trip is an all-expenses-paid-for journey and will cover all the Group B matches against Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia.

“We believe in our national team and we feel they should have supporters rallying behind them. The supporters also happen to be our customers and they must be rewarded for migrating to NetOne.

“By supporting these initiatives It’s not that we have too much money but we believe we owe it to the nation and our customers to give back as a gesture of appreciating their support to the business, ” said Mutandiro.

NetOne have seen their romance with local football growing since their first date with the game when bankrolling CAPS United, before partnering with the Premier Soccer League for the One Wallet Cup.

After pouring $250 000 for the Warriors’ Nations Cup campaign, the mobile network company also ensured “there is something in it for our valued customers”.

The sponsorship deal for the Warriors covers the senior team’s camp and travel to Gabon with Pasuwa’s men expected to leave Harare this morning for Cameroon where they will stop over for a high profile international friendly against the Indomitable Lions.

Apart from flying some fans to Gabon, NetOne have also lined up some consolation prizes for those fans who might not make the trip to Franceville. These consolation prizes include; 20 Huawei LTE handsets, 200 One Fusion $10 airtime as well as replica jerseys.

In a related issue, Herentals Group of Colleges, who help the Warriors with transport have wished the national team all the best as they left the country for Cameroon. The group, which is sponsors Northern Region Division One side Herentals, pledged their continued support for the Under-17, Mighty Warriors and the Warriors.

Herentals Group of Colleges have been helping the national teams with transport and said they are happy to be doing that as it is part of their cooperate social responsibility. Herentals team manager Oliver Chirega said they take pride in the duty and will continue to do so whenever they can.

“We are happy to partner the Warriors especially now that they are going for the Africa Cup of Nations. As Herentals, we have pledged our support and we will continue to do that for all the national teams. We believe we have a strong team that will do well in Gabon. We are a sporting organisation who have men and women teams playing at the highest level,” said Chirega. – Warriors

