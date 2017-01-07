Wenger regrets Wilshere loan as injuries hit Arsenal

LONDON (Reuters) – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is now regretting his decision to allow Jack Wilshere to go on loan to Bournemouth this season after Francis Coquelin’s injury left him with only two senior central midfielders available in Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka.
Coquelin joined long-term absentee Santi Cazorla and Mesut Ozil on the sidelines and with Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny heading to the African Nations Cup, Wenger is short of options for Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Preston North End.
“Yes, I could use Wilshere now. What looks unfair at some moment in the season is that you know at some stage you could need the player,” Wenger said when asked if he regretted allowing the 25-year-old to leave.
“But even at the start you need to have the right balance between competition and numbers and chances for the player to play. And still today I think it was the right decision for him to go.”
Xhaka has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons recently after conceding a penalty at Bournemouth on Tuesday and against Stoke City last month.
“He has conceded a few and he has to stop that. But is it really a penalty or not? I think he was unlucky on both occasions. But he has to adapt,” Wenger said.
“You can see in his game he is not a dirty player. Overall I am quite happy with his defensive evolution. He is less spectacular in his tackling and he stays more on his feet.
“He uses his body better to win the challenges and his recovery runs are stronger when the ball goes behind him. Before he was a little bit in the moon.” – Reuters
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND/MOSCOW - Sport's highest tribunal rejected on Thursday Russia's appeal against a doping ban for its entire athletics team from the Rio Olympics starting in 15 days' time, drawing ...
South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns will take a massive advantage into next Sunday's second leg of the African Champions League final after beating Zamalek 3-0 in Saturday's first leg in Atteridgeville, ...
London - Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba should not be judged by his world-record £89m transfer fee after another fruitless performance during Manchester United's Europa League defeat by Feyenoord on ...
THE National Football Association of Zimbabwe took a major step towards full operations with the appointment of standing committees. NAFAZ President Phillip Chiyangwa described yesterday’s events as “another clear sign ...
Stunner’s wife Olinda Chapel was live on facebook social media this afternoon threatening to commit suicide after she was cheated countless times. Stunner and Olinda Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme is officially married Olinda married […]
London – Mariah Carey wants to “launch an investigation” into her New Year’s Eve performance. The ‘Without You’ hitmaker has reportedly ordered her team to find out why her performance in Times Square, New York […]
London— Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has paid tribute to fellow British singer George Michael during a visit to a London homeless shelter. Michael died on Christmas Day at his home west of London. He was […]