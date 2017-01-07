News Ticker

Wenger regrets Wilshere loan as injuries hit Arsenal

7th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

LONDON (Reuters) – Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is now regretting his decision to allow Jack Wilshere to go on loan to Bournemouth this season after Francis Coquelin’s injury left him with only two senior central midfielders available in Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka.

Coquelin joined long-term absentee Santi Cazorla and Mesut Ozil on the sidelines and with Egypt’s Mohamed Elneny heading to the African Nations Cup, Wenger is short of options for Saturday’s FA Cup clash against Preston North End.

“Yes, I could use Wilshere now. What looks unfair at some moment in the season is that you know at some stage you could need the player,” Wenger said when asked if he regretted allowing the 25-year-old to leave.

“But even at the start you need to have the right balance between competition and numbers and chances for the player to play. And still today I think it was the right decision for him to go.”

Xhaka has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons recently after conceding a penalty at Bournemouth on Tuesday and against Stoke City last month.

“He has conceded a few and he has to stop that. But is it really a penalty or not? I think he was unlucky on both occasions. But he has to adapt,” Wenger said.

“You can see in his game he is not a dirty player. Overall I am quite happy with his defensive evolution. He is less spectacular in his tackling and he stays more on his feet.

“He uses his body better to win the challenges and his recovery runs are stronger when the ball goes behind him. Before he was a little bit in the moon.” – Reuters

 

Related Posts
The Russian national flag (R) and the Olympic flag are seen during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Russia, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo
Russian Olympic ban upheld, Moscow denounces ‘crime against sport’
LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND/MOSCOW - Sport's highest tribunal rejected on Thursday Russia's appeal against a doping ban for its entire athletics team from the Rio Olympics starting in 15 days' time, drawing ...
READ MORE
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal: Gunners fight back from 3-0 down to claim incredible draw
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal: Gunners fight back from 3-0 down to claim incredible draw
Arsenal came back from 3-0 down with 20 minutes remaining to earn a 3-3 draw in a thrilling encounter at Bournemouth on Tuesday. The Gunners were seemingly down and out in ...
READ MORE
Whatmore commits to Zimbabwe cricket
Whatmore commits to Zimbabwe cricket
CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Dav Whatmore has signed a four-year contract to coach Zimbabwe, the country’s cricket board said on Thursday.   “We signed a contract yesterday which is going to be ...
READ MORE
Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo shock Barcelona in el clásico
Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo shock Barcelona in el clásico
Gareth Bale leapt to reach a cross from Cristiano Ronaldo, headed the ball into the net and raced into the corner of the Camp Nou celebrating the goal that he ...
READ MORE
Brendan Rodgers sacked as Liverpool manager
Brendan Rodgers sacked as Liverpool manager
LIVERPOOL, UK - Brendan Rodgers’ reign as Liverpool manager is over. The 42-year-old was sacked by the club’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, an hour after a 1-1 draw against Merseyside ...
READ MORE
epa05429838 Sundowns player Khama Billiat (R) celebrates after scoring against Zamalek during the African Champions League (CAF) group stage soccer match between Zamalek's and Sundowns at Petro Sport stadium in Cairo, Egypt, 17 July 2016. EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Mamelodi Sundowns take huge first leg advantage over Zamalek in final
South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns will take a massive advantage into next Sunday's second leg of the African Champions League final after beating Zamalek 3-0 in Saturday's first leg in Atteridgeville, ...
READ MORE
FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura
FIFA under fire for disbanding anti-racism task force
MANCHESTER (Reuters) - World soccer's governing body FIFA was under fire on Monday for winding up its anti-racism task force with former presidential candidate Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of ...
READ MORE
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Paul Pogba of Manchester United is closed down by Jordy Clasie of Southampton during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford on August 19, 2016 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Jose defends crisis-boy Pogba’s fee
London - Jose Mourinho says Paul Pogba should not be judged by his world-record £89m transfer fee after another fruitless performance during Manchester United's Europa League defeat by Feyenoord on ...
READ MORE
NAFAZ is the future, declares Chiyangwa
NAFAZ is the future, declares Chiyangwa
THE National Football Association of Zimbabwe took a major step towards full operations with the appointment of standing committees. NAFAZ President Phillip Chiyangwa described yesterday’s events as “another clear sign ...
READ MORE
“Never spoken to Wenger” says Wanyama to scotch rumours
“Never spoken to Wenger” says Wanyama to scotch rumours
SOUTHAMPTON, England (Reuters) - Southampton's Kenyan midfielder Victor Wanyama took to social media on Thursday in a bid to quash rumours he was set to quit the south coast high-fliers ...
READ MORE
Russian Olympic ban upheld, Moscow denounces ‘crime against
Bournemouth 3-3 Arsenal: Gunners fight back from 3-0
Whatmore commits to Zimbabwe cricket
Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo shock Barcelona in
Brendan Rodgers sacked as Liverpool manager
Mamelodi Sundowns take huge first leg advantage over
FIFA under fire for disbanding anti-racism task force
Jose defends crisis-boy Pogba’s fee
NAFAZ is the future, declares Chiyangwa
“Never spoken to Wenger” says Wanyama to scotch

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

UK Care Worker threatens suicide over Harare dance-hall scum

5th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Stunner’s wife Olinda Chapel was live on facebook social media this  afternoon threatening to commit suicide after she was cheated countless times. Stunner and Olinda Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme is officially married Olinda married […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News