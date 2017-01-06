Leicester’s Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year

ABUJA (Reuters) – Riyad Mahrez, who inspired Leicester City to an extraordinary Premier League title triumph last season, was named African Footballer of the Year on Thursday.
Algeria’s Mahrez, the creative linchpin of Leicester’s stunning success, was chosen ahead of 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in a poll of African national team coaches, technical directors and media experts.
The Leicester player received 361 votes, ahead of Aubameyang’s 313 and Mane’s 186 with the result announced at the annual Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards in the Nigerian capital.
“Algerian wizard Mahrez had an eventful year to remember. He was one of the key actors as Leicester City produced the shock of the year, scoring 17 goals in the process,” African football’s governing body said in their citation.
The 25-year-old Mahrez is the third French-born player to win the award, after Frederic Kanoute and Aubameyang, and the third Algerian international since Lakhdar Belloumi in 1981 and Rabah Madjer in 1987.
It is the seventh time in nine years that the winner has come from an English Premier League club.
“I want to thank all my team mates at Leicester and Algeria and my coaches. This is a huge honour for me,” Mahrez said on receiving the award.
Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho was named Africa’s Most Promising Talent and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi Youth Player of the Year at the CAF awards.
London - Chelsea supporters taunted Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho with chants of "You're not special anymore!" as his Stamford Bridge return yielded a humiliating 4-0 defeat on Sunday.
With seven ...
The suspensions of ZIFA's two board members and 8 councillors have been lifted after FIFA directed the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to reinstate the suspended members.
Reports say the ZIFA CEO, ...
Stunner’s wife Olinda Chapel was live on facebook social media this afternoon threatening to commit suicide after she was cheated countless times. Stunner and Olinda Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme is officially married Olinda married […]
London – Mariah Carey wants to “launch an investigation” into her New Year’s Eve performance. The ‘Without You’ hitmaker has reportedly ordered her team to find out why her performance in Times Square, New York […]
London— Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has paid tribute to fellow British singer George Michael during a visit to a London homeless shelter. Michael died on Christmas Day at his home west of London. He was […]