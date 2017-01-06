News Ticker

Leicester’s Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year

6th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

ABUJA (Reuters) – Riyad Mahrez, who inspired Leicester City to an extraordinary Premier League title triumph last season, was named African Footballer of the Year on Thursday.

Algeria’s Mahrez, the creative linchpin of Leicester’s stunning success, was chosen ahead of 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in a poll of African national team coaches, technical directors and media experts.

The Leicester player received 361 votes, ahead of Aubameyang’s 313 and Mane’s 186 with the result announced at the annual Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards in the Nigerian capital.

“Algerian wizard Mahrez had an eventful year to remember. He was one of the key actors as Leicester City produced the shock of the year, scoring 17 goals in the process,” African football’s governing body said in their citation.

The 25-year-old Mahrez is the third French-born player to win the award, after Frederic Kanoute and Aubameyang, and the third Algerian international since Lakhdar Belloumi in 1981 and Rabah Madjer in 1987.

It is the seventh time in nine years that the winner has come from an English Premier League club.

“I want to thank all my team mates at Leicester and Algeria and my coaches. This is a huge honour for me,” Mahrez said on receiving the award.

Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho was named Africa’s Most Promising Talent and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi Youth Player of the Year at the CAF awards.

 

Related Posts
Wenger expects ‘cohesive’ squad to mount title challenge
Wenger expects ‘cohesive’ squad to mount title challenge
SINGAPORE- Manager Arsene Wenger believes Arsenal have a strong enough squad to challenge for a first Premier League title since 2004 with back-to-back FA Cup victories in the last two ...
READ MORE
Djokovic splits with coach Becker
Djokovic splits with coach Becker
Tennis world number two Novak Djokovic has split with coach Boris Becker three years after adding the German grand slam winner to his team. Serbian Djokovic confirmed their parting of ways ...
READ MORE
Sanchez and Lewandowski duel key to Arsenal versus Bayern
Sanchez and Lewandowski duel key to Arsenal versus Bayern
Free-scoring strikers Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich will be looking to keep the goals flowing in their bid to help win their pivotal Champions League ...
READ MORE
Chelsea humiliate Mourinho on Stamford Bridge return
Chelsea humiliate Mourinho on Stamford Bridge return
London - Chelsea supporters taunted Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho with chants of "You're not special anymore!" as his Stamford Bridge return yielded a humiliating 4-0 defeat on Sunday. With seven ...
READ MORE
Chelsea FC via Press Association Images MINIMUM FEE 40GBP PER IMAGE - CONTACT PRESS ASSOCIATION IMAGES FOR FURTHER INFORMATION. Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho stands at the touchline
Pep is no distraction, says Mourinho
Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Tuesday he will not let his rivalry with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola get in the way of his bid for the English ...
READ MORE
FIFA appoint van Basten to technical development role
FIFA appoint van Basten to technical development role
FIFA named Marco van Basten as their chief officer for technical development on Friday, with president Gianni Infantino tasking the 1992 World Player of the Year to help "protect" the ...
READ MORE
PSG suffer shock defeat at Monaco
PSG suffer shock defeat at Monaco
PARIS (Reuters) - Champions Paris St Germain suffered a shock 3-1 defeat at Monaco on Sunday, suggesting they may find it harder to retain their Ligue 1 crown after last ...
READ MORE
Barca must do ‘a little bit more” without Messi
Barca must do ‘a little bit more” without Messi
BARCELONA (Reuters) - The rest of Barcelona's squad will have to do "a little bit more" to make up for the absence of five-times World Player of the Year Lionel ...
READ MORE
FIFA reverses ZIFA suspensions
FIFA reverses ZIFA suspensions
The suspensions of ZIFA's two board members and 8 councillors have been lifted after FIFA directed the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to reinstate the suspended members. Reports say the ZIFA CEO, ...
READ MORE
Warriors thrash Swaziland
Warriors thrash Swaziland
HARARE - Zimbabwe Warriors on Monday thrashed Swaziland 4-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifers in Harare. The determined Warriors, who drew with Swaziland a few days ago, outclassed the ...
READ MORE
Wenger expects ‘cohesive’ squad to mount title challenge
Djokovic splits with coach Becker
Sanchez and Lewandowski duel key to Arsenal versus
Chelsea humiliate Mourinho on Stamford Bridge return
Pep is no distraction, says Mourinho
FIFA appoint van Basten to technical development role
PSG suffer shock defeat at Monaco
Barca must do ‘a little bit more” without
FIFA reverses ZIFA suspensions
Warriors thrash Swaziland

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

UK Care Worker threatens suicide over Harare dance-hall scum

5th January 2017 Staff Reporter 0

Stunner’s wife Olinda Chapel was live on facebook social media this  afternoon threatening to commit suicide after she was cheated countless times. Stunner and Olinda Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme is officially married Olinda married […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News