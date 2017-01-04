News Ticker

Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea: Dele Alli double ends Blues’ winning run

4th January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

LONDON – Dele Alli scored twice to deny Chelsea an historic win record and send Tottenham back into the top four with a 2-0 victory over their fierce London rivals.

The midfielder nodded home two crosses from Christian Eriksen – both at the back post – to stop the Blues winning for a top-flight record 14th consecutive game.

The league leaders went close through Eden Hazard in the first half and Diego Costa in the second, but Spurs have cut Chelsea’s lead at the top to five points and opened up the title race.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino decided to match Chelsea like-for-like with wing-backs, and Kyle Walker and Danny Rose won the battle against Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso, who have been so instrumental to Antonio Conte’s successful system.

Dele Alli celebrates with Eric Dier after scoring his and Tottenham's second goal
Dele Alli celebrates with Eric Dier after scoring his and Tottenham’s second goal

Hazard should have fired the Blues in front after just five minutes when he beat the offside trap and was played through one-on-one with Hugo Lloris, but he shot wide of the far post.

Walker and Rose were menacing on either flank and Pedro was lucky to escape with just a yellow card when he came in late on the Spurs left-back, stirring back up some resentment from the ‘Battle of the Bridge’ last season.

Dier and man of the match and Alli speak to Sky Sports after Tottenham ended Chelsea's winning run
Dier and man of the match and Alli speak to Sky Sports after Tottenham ended Chelsea’s winning run

Pedro and Costa then exchanged heated words after Costa failed to play the forward into a shooting position, as Chelsea grew frustrated at being unable to threaten the Tottenham’s goal.

And Spurs had a deserved breakthrough on the stroke of the interval when Walker played in Eriksen to cross for Alli to nod home for the fourth consecutive game.

Alli directs his looping header into the top corner to put Spurs ahead
Alli directs his looping header into the top corner to put Spurs ahead

Chelsea came firing out of the traps in the second half and could have equalised through either Costa, who forced Lloris to tip wide from long range, or Hazard, who missed a close-range header at the far post.

But Alli made no mistake and doubled Spurs’ lead on 54 minutes when Eriksen picked out another well-timee run into the box, and he headed beyond Thibaut Courtois into the far corner – his third brace in as many matches.

Chelsea looked forlorn and bewildered, as Pedro found space but headed an Alonso cross feebly at Lloris, and Conte threw on Willian, Cesc Fabregas and Michy Batshuayi.

Alli scores his and Tottenham's second goal of the game
Alli scores his and Tottenham’s second goal of the game

But Tottenham held on for a memorable, fifth straight win to move third in the Premier League and just two points behind second-place Liverpool.

Tottenham: Lloris (7), Dier (7), Alderweireld (7), Vertonghen (7); Walker (8), Wanyama (7), Dembele (7), Rose (8), Alli (9), Eriksen (8), Kane (7)

Subs used: Winks (6), Sissoko (5), Son (5)

Chelsea: Courtois (6), Cahill (6), Luiz (7), Azpilicueta (6); Moses (6), Kante (7), Matic (6), Alonso (6); Pedro (7), Costa (6), Hazard (7)

Subs used: Willian (5), Fabregas (5), Batshuayi (6)

Man of the match: Dele Alli

Skysports

Related Posts
Zimbabwe lucky man of match Williams did not walk away
Zimbabwe lucky man of match Williams did not walk away
For a man who had contemplated walking away from his country, Sean Williams delivered when they needed it the most on Thursday with a match-winning 76 not out that gave ...
READ MORE
Holland’s dramatic fall from Total Football to total desperation
Holland’s dramatic fall from Total Football to total desperation
The nation third at Brazil 2014 were reduced to hit and hope as failure to qualify for Euro 2016 was sealed – and the road back will not be without ...
READ MORE
Toure will leave Man City in June, says agent
Toure will leave Man City in June, says agent
LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester City's midfield powerhouse Yaya Toure will leave the club at the end of the season having not been offered a new contract, his agent said on ...
READ MORE
Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta suffers serious-looking knee injury in 3-2 win against Valencia
Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta suffers serious-looking knee injury in 3-2 win against Valencia
Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta has injured the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee. The 32-year-old star suffered the painful-looking injury during the first half of the Catalan side's 3-2 ...
READ MORE
Dynamos, Caps clash again
Dynamos, Caps clash again
HARARE - Dynamos are hoping to bounce back from their Sino-Zim Cup defeat when they again clash with Caps United in the Bob 91 Super Cup final at Rufaro Stadium ...
READ MORE
Wenger bullish about Arsenal’s chances
Wenger bullish about Arsenal’s chances
LONDON - Manager Arsene Wenger has rejected doubts about Arsenal's title credentials, saying statistics back him up about the Premier League leaders on New Year's day. Monday's comfortable 2-0 win over ...
READ MORE
Leicester thump out-of-sorts Man City
Leicester thump out-of-sorts Man City
LEICESTER, UK - Jamie Vardy netted a hat-trick as Leicester City thrashed Manchester City 4-2 in an enthralling Premier League tie on Saturday evening. Vardy got Leicester off to the perfect start ...
READ MORE
Champions League: Arsenal to play Barcelona, Chelsea face PSG
Champions League: Arsenal to play Barcelona, Chelsea face PSG
Arsenal have been drawn against the European champions Barcelona in the last-16 of the Champions League. Chelsea also face a testing tie against Paris Saint-Germain, the third season in succession ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe title race enters home stretch
Zimbabwe title race enters home stretch
With the Warriors inactive during this Fifa international break the PSL will be underway this weekend as the league title race intensifies. Zimbabwe were booted out of the Fifa World Cup ...
READ MORE
Manyuchi knocks out Colombian in 2 minutes and 42 seconds
Manyuchi knocks out Colombian in 2 minutes and 42 seconds
Zimbabwe’s golden boy Charles Manyuchi turned on a boxing masterclass, in his homecoming show late last night, to knock out his Colombian opponent Jose Agustin Julio Feria in just 2 ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe lucky man of match Williams did not
Holland’s dramatic fall from Total Football to total
Toure will leave Man City in June, says
Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta suffers serious-looking knee injury
Dynamos, Caps clash again
Wenger bullish about Arsenal’s chances
Leicester thump out-of-sorts Man City
Champions League: Arsenal to play Barcelona, Chelsea face
Zimbabwe title race enters home stretch
Manyuchi knocks out Colombian in 2 minutes and

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News