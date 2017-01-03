News Ticker

Warriors look to surprise at Afcon

3rd January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Zimbabwe, dubbed “The Warriors” by home fans, return to the Africa Cup of Nations for the third time hoping to shrug off their minnows tag after failing to make it beyond the group stages in 2004 and 2006.

The southern African nation is pinning its dreams on players like Belgium-based striker Knowledge Musona, who is leading scorer at top-flight side KV Oostende, and South Africa-based Khama Billiat who had a strong season at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Zimbabwe, who rank 102 in the world and 29 in Africa, won four of their six qualifying matches for the top African football showcase in Gabon next month despite being dogged by financial woes.

The country’s football association is saddled with debt and has at times failed to pay players’ allowances and often relies on well-wishers to cover wages for players and coaches.

An economic crisis and cash shortage has seen football match attendance figures plummeting.

Last year the country was expelled from the 2018 World Cup preliminary competition over non-payment of a $67 000 debt to former coach Jose Claudinei Georgini, better known by his nickname Valinhos.

Zimbabwe faces formidable opponents in Group B, which includes Senegal who are perched on the top rung on the continent, and Tunisia and Algeria who are third and fifth respectively.

Not a punch bag

Veteran Harare-based football analyst Stanley Katsande said the team has the potential to shine at the 16-team tournament despite being counted as continental underdogs.

“Zimbabwe had a very impressive record during the qualifiers,” Katsande told AFP.

“They may not be the group winner but the boys will definitely leave a huge impression at the tournament despite being lowly-ranked.

“While many think they will be the punching bag of the group, I am not expecting an early flight back home. They face the best teams on the continent and they certainly need to concentrate 110 percent.”

Nigel Matongorere, sports editor at the Daily News newspaper, said coach Callisto Pasuwa hoped to employ tactics to beat “African giants who do have their flaws and weaknesses.”

“In their previous two appearances, Zimbabwe failed to progress to the quarter-finals of the tournament,” Matongorere said in a review ahead of the tournament.

“This time around, Pasuwa has the players and with a bit of organisation coupled with luck, the Warriors can cause an upset.”

The team, combining local and foreign-based players, has been compared to the side which shone on the continent in the 1990s winning 13 matches unbeaten under German coach Reinhard Fabisch.

Key players heading to Gabon include striker Musona (KV Oostende, Belgium), midfielder Khama Billiat (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), defender Costa Nhamoinesu (AC Sparta Praha, Czech Republic), striker Matthew Rusike (Helsingborgs IF, Sweden) and Tinotenda Kadewere (Djurgardens IF).

AFP

Related Posts
English Premiership Liverpool keep up the pace with leaders
English Premiership Liverpool keep up the pace with leaders
London - Liverpool kept pace with Premier League top two Manchester City and Arsenal with a dramatic 4-2 success at Crystal Palace on Saturday. A breathless first half saw both sides ...
READ MORE
Appeals conundrum haunts ZIFA
Appeals conundrum haunts ZIFA
APPEALS by two local football giants Dynamos and Highlanders against Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee verdicts for the teams to play one match apiece in empty stadiums will likely drag ...
READ MORE
PSG’s Luiz, Thiago to miss home game against Barcelona
PSG’s Luiz, Thiago to miss home game against Barcelona
PARIS (Reuters) - Paris St Germain paid a heavy price for their weekend win at Olympique de Marseille as centre back David Luiz and midfielder Thiago Motta picked up injuries ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe level series amid light fiasco
Zimbabwe level series amid light fiasco
Zimbabwe 276 for 6 (Chibhabha 90, Chigumbura 67, Wahab 4-63) beat Pakistan 256 for 8 (Malik 96*, Yamin 62) by five runs (D/L method) Zimbabwe weathered a spirited fightback from Pakistan's ...
READ MORE
“Beast” Mtawarira to equal Bok prop record
“Beast” Mtawarira to equal Bok prop record
Aug 24 South Africa's Tendai Mtawarira will equal two-time World Cup winner Os du Randt's record as most-capped prop for the Springboks after being named in the starting line-up for ...
READ MORE
Everton terror football pleases Koeman
Everton terror football pleases Koeman
LIVERPOOL (Reuters) - Ronald Koeman believes Everton's switch to a more aggressive approach following a lacklustre start to Tuesday's 2-1 win over Arsenal at Goodison Park was key to ending ...
READ MORE
NFL star Maponga apologises, “I meant mbeva not deer”
NFL star Maponga apologises, “I meant mbeva not deer”
UNITED STATES – Zimbabwean sports star Stansly Maponga, who is an American football linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons, has been forced to apologise after claiming he hunted squirrels and deer ...
READ MORE
Football Soccer - Portugal v France - EURO 2016 - Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 10/7/16 Portugal celebrate after winning Euro 2016 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic
Portugal win Euro 2016 thanks to Eder’s extra-time goal
PARIS - Substitute Eder scored in extra-time to give Portugal a 1-0 win over hosts France in the Euro 2016 final on Sunday as they secured their first major international ...
READ MORE
Rosberg pips Hamilton in Spanish GP practice
Rosberg pips Hamilton in Spanish GP practice
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Nico Rosberg boosted his morale by keeping Mercedes team mate and championship leader Lewis Hamilton off the top of the timesheets in first practice for the Spanish ...
READ MORE
Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 17/04/16. Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning his final tennis match against Gael Monfils of France at the Monte Carlo Masters REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Nadal pulls out of French Open with wrist injury
PARIS (Reuters) - Nine-times champion Rafael Nadal sent shockwaves around Roland Garros on Friday when he unexpectedly pulled out of the French Open because of an injury to his left ...
READ MORE
English Premiership Liverpool keep up the pace with
Appeals conundrum haunts ZIFA
PSG’s Luiz, Thiago to miss home game against
Zimbabwe level series amid light fiasco
“Beast” Mtawarira to equal Bok prop record
Everton terror football pleases Koeman
NFL star Maponga apologises, “I meant mbeva not
Portugal win Euro 2016 thanks to Eder’s extra-time
Rosberg pips Hamilton in Spanish GP practice
Nadal pulls out of French Open with wrist

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News