Rusike Joins Tunisian side CS Sfaxien

3rd January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Tunisian club, CS Sfaxien have completed the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs forward, Matthew Rusike.

The Zimbabwe international spent 2016 on the books of Swedish outfit, Helsinborg but has now made the switch to the Tunisian top flight.

A statement on the club’s website read: Pleased to announce the final conclusion of an agreement between the Bureau and Director striker  Zimbabwean Matthew Rusike after signing a 3-year contract with CS Sfaxien.

Born on 28/06/1990, Rusike has had 4 selections with the Zimbabwe national team since 2009.

Welcome to Rusike in the CSSiste family and good luck.

Rusike made 30 appearances for Helsingborg, scoring four goals in the process.

