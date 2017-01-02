AFCON: Pasuwa targets knock out stage

Zimbabwean Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa wants to reach the knockout stages in the upcoming 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

Although the Southern Africans are in what is called a ‘Group of Death’ against the likes of Tunisia, Algeria and Senegal, but the coach wants a good showing.

While many are not giving them any chance to make it out of the group, Pasuwa believes he has a very good squad that can do well at the finals.

“We have to progress through to the second round. We need to play very well and collect points in the group stages and we are saying to the boys let’s go out and fight,” said Pasuwa.

“We must not underestimate ourselves, we must have self-confidence and if we can do that, we will do well.

“You win football matches if you prepare well, it doesn’t matter that you are playing the so-called giants. It is also about the attitude, how you approach the game, that will make you win. We are not going there to make up numbers, but to do well.”

Pasuwa is expected to name his final travelling squad of 23 players on Sunday for submission to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF had initially set Friday as the deadline for squad submission, but ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said it had been extended to January 4, 2017. – African Football