AFCON: Pasuwa targets knock out stage

Zimbabwean Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa wants to reach the knockout stages in the upcoming 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.
Although the Southern Africans are in what is called a ‘Group of Death’ against the likes of Tunisia, Algeria and Senegal, but the coach wants a good showing.
While many are not giving them any chance to make it out of the group, Pasuwa believes he has a very good squad that can do well at the finals.
“We have to progress through to the second round. We need to play very well and collect points in the group stages and we are saying to the boys let’s go out and fight,” said Pasuwa.
“We must not underestimate ourselves, we must have self-confidence and if we can do that, we will do well.
“You win football matches if you prepare well, it doesn’t matter that you are playing the so-called giants. It is also about the attitude, how you approach the game, that will make you win. We are not going there to make up numbers, but to do well.”
Pasuwa is expected to name his final travelling squad of 23 players on Sunday for submission to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
CAF had initially set Friday as the deadline for squad submission, but ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said it had been extended to January 4, 2017. – African Football
The National Football Association of Zimbabwe, NFAZ President, Philip Chiyangwa, told lawmakers Thursday his board took a decision to dissolve the Zimbabwe Football Association or ZIFA because it was insolvent ...
KWEKWE – Former Warriors defence legend, Paul Gundani died in his home town of Kwekwe Wednesday after a short illness, throwing Zimbabwe’s football family into mourning.
The former Lancashire Steel player ...
LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal forward Theo Walcott and Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla have signed new contracts with the Gunners, the Premier League club said on Friday.
England international Walcott, who has ...
If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]
Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]