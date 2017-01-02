News Ticker

AFCON: Pasuwa targets knock out stage

2nd January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Zimbabwean Warriors coach Kalisto Pasuwa wants to reach the knockout stages in the upcoming 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.

Although the Southern Africans are in what is called a ‘Group of Death’ against the likes of Tunisia, Algeria and Senegal, but the coach wants a good showing.

While many are not giving them any chance to make it out of the group, Pasuwa believes he has a very good squad that can do well at the finals.

“We have to progress through to the second round. We need to play very well and collect points in the group stages and we are saying to the boys let’s go out and fight,” said Pasuwa.

“We must not underestimate ourselves, we must have self-confidence and if we can do that, we will do well.

“You win football matches if you prepare well, it doesn’t matter that you are playing the so-called giants. It is also about the attitude, how you approach the game, that will make you win. We are not going there to make up numbers, but to do well.”

Pasuwa is expected to name his final travelling squad of 23 players on Sunday for submission to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAF had initially set Friday as the deadline for squad submission, but ZIFA communications manager Xolisani Gwesela said it had been extended to January 4, 2017. – African Football

Related Posts
Boxing great Muhammad Ali hospitalized with pneumonia
Boxing great Muhammad Ali hospitalized with pneumonia
(Reuters) - Boxing legend Muhammad Ali has been hospitalized with pneumonia and is expected to recover because the illness was caught early, a spokesman said on Saturday. Ali, 72, was admitted ...
READ MORE
Williams wins sixth Australian Open
Williams wins sixth Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia - Serena Williams beat Maria Sharapova to win her sixth Australian Open and 19th Grand Slam title. The American world number one, 33, served superbly to win a pulsating ...
READ MORE
Hamilton storms to pole at Sepang
Hamilton storms to pole at Sepang
Sepang, Malaysia - World champion Lewis Hamilton seized a dominant pole position in qualifying for the Malaysian Formula One Grand Prix with a storming lap on Saturday that was almost ...
READ MORE
Chiyangwa To Parly: I Don’t Care Who Gives Us Money
Chiyangwa To Parly: I Don’t Care Who Gives Us Money
The National Football Association of Zimbabwe, NFAZ President, Philip Chiyangwa, told lawmakers Thursday his board took a decision to dissolve the Zimbabwe Football Association or ZIFA because it was insolvent ...
READ MORE
Warriors legend Paul Gundani dies after short illness
Warriors legend Paul Gundani dies after short illness
KWEKWE – Former Warriors defence legend, Paul Gundani died in his home town of Kwekwe Wednesday after a short illness, throwing Zimbabwe’s football family into mourning. The former Lancashire Steel player ...
READ MORE
FIFA president Infantino cleared of wrongdoing in ethics probe
FIFA president Infantino cleared of wrongdoing in ethics probe
ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino, elected in February to lead the global soccer body into calmer waters after a series of corruption scandals, was himself been cleared of ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe football plunges into new crisis as match-fixers are let off
Zimbabwe football plunges into new crisis as match-fixers are let off
THE Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) says it will put Zifa to task over its decision to bring the Asiagate saga to an end without consulting the government body. By Brian ...
READ MORE
Walcott and Cazorla sign new Arsenal contracts
Walcott and Cazorla sign new Arsenal contracts
LONDON (Reuters) - Arsenal forward Theo Walcott and Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla have signed new contracts with the Gunners, the Premier League club said on Friday. England international Walcott, who has ...
READ MORE
FIFA’s Blatter is still being paid his salary despite ban from world soccer
FIFA’s Blatter is still being paid his salary despite ban from world soccer
MIAMI (Reuters) - FIFA's Sepp Blatter may have been banned for eight years from the game but he is still receiving his president's salary from world soccer's governing body, a ...
READ MORE
Barcelona 4-0 Manchester City: Lionel Messi hits hat-trick on Pep Guardiola’s return
Barcelona 4-0 Manchester City: Lionel Messi hits hat-trick on Pep Guardiola’s return
BARCELONA - Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick as 10-man Manchester City lost 4-0 on Pep Guardiola's return to Barcelona in the Champions League. Messi punished Fernandinho's slip in the 17th minute ...
READ MORE
Boxing great Muhammad Ali hospitalized with pneumonia
Williams wins sixth Australian Open
Hamilton storms to pole at Sepang
Chiyangwa To Parly: I Don’t Care Who Gives
Warriors legend Paul Gundani dies after short illness
FIFA president Infantino cleared of wrongdoing in ethics
Zimbabwe football plunges into new crisis as match-fixers
Walcott and Cazorla sign new Arsenal contracts
FIFA’s Blatter is still being paid his salary
Barcelona 4-0 Manchester City: Lionel Messi hits hat-trick

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News