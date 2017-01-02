Mushekwi believes warriors can do well in Gabon

Zimbabwe national team striker Nyasha Musheki says they can do well at the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Warriors are in their final preparations ahead of their trip to Libreville with Mushekwi saying it’s a great achievement for the nation.

Formerly with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Absa Premiership, Mushekwi believes good preparation will help the team to cause an upset in the tournament.

“We have a very good chance of surprising people, we have a very good team and if we can qualify for the quarter-finals or semi-finals, it’s a gain for the nation,” said Mushekwi.

“We must leave the platform for the young Zimbabwean players because our football will be on an upward spiral.

“I believe AFCON is going to be a good experience not only for the country, but also for the young players because of the exposure.

“Our football is not exposed and this is an opportunity to showcase pour talents.”

Zimbabwe is in Group B together with Tunisia, Algeria and Senegal with coach Kalisto Pasuwa looking for a good showing.- Africa Football