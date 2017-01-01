News Ticker

Olivier Giroud v Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Which goal was better?

1st January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

In the last week, the Premier League has witnessed two of the best goals in the competition’s history.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s sensational scorpion kick against Sunderland on Boxing Day was followed by a similar effort by Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud on New Year’s Day, which you can watch on the Football Score Centre app.

But which was better?

Oops! Remember you need to log in using your Sky iD to watch Premier League video
See Henrikh Mkhitaryan's contender for goal of the season against Sunderland
See Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s contender for goal of the season against Sunderland

GARY NEVILLE

“I never thought I’d see something like this again. Giroud’s is higher and more difficult, probably, than Mkhitaryan’s. That one was incredible, but this is frightening.

“It’s instinctive and you have to say it’s brilliant. He doesn’t normally finish them like that and it’s absolutely incredible.

“I have to say it’s one of the best goals I’ve ever seen. You see sometimes goal that you’ve seen before of a certain type, but when you see two like that in the matter of a week or so it’s incredible.”

JAMIE CARRAGHER

“It’s amazing. Watching it, I was in disbelief. Has he really just done that? I am a fan of Giroud, who gets a lot of criticism at times, but I think he’s a good striker. Is it one of the best goals Arsenal have scored in the Premier League? I think of Dennis Bergkamp at Newcastle and Bergkamp at Leicester. It’s certainly right up there with some of the goals Thierry Henry has scored.

“Before you get to the individuals, I think the Arsenal build-up makes it. Whenever I see a goal go in off the bar it always looks better and I think Giroud’s goal is better. Mkhitaryan’s was slightly offside, but it counted on the day and you thought when that went in it would be goal of the season. Then a week later Giroud goes and does this…”

GRAEME SOUNESS

“Giroud’s is a fantastic goal and a great bit of football. You have to say Alexis Sanchez’s cross is not a great cross, it’s behind Giroud, but like Mkhitaryan he improvises and it’s absolutely spectacular.

“When you get the benefit of the replay there’s no-one else up there with him and he’s trying to get it goal-bound. He’s improvised and he’s meant it and it’s a spectacular goal.” – SkySports

Related Posts
pringboks clinch victory at Twickenham
pringboks clinch victory at Twickenham
Cape Town - The Springboks on Saturday reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals after beating Wales 23-19 (half-time 12-13) in a thrilling quarter-final clash at Twickenham in London. As it happened: ...
READ MORE
Blatter wants points deductions for racial incidents
Blatter wants points deductions for racial incidents
ASUNCION (Reuters) - Teams involved in racial incidents should suffer more severe punishment like the docking of league points, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Wednesday. "The biggest problem we've had ...
READ MORE
More records fall as Phelps collects 19th gold
More records fall as Phelps collects 19th gold
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Michael Phelps picked up his 19th gold medal on a second night of world records in the Olympic pool, with Katie Ledecky cruising to women's ...
READ MORE
Is the new Zimbabwean Football Association illegal?
Is the new Zimbabwean Football Association illegal?
Zimbabwe football’s decision to dissolve the old, debt ridden federation and replace it with a sparkling new organisation, which they renamed the National Football Association of Zimbabwe (NFAZ) at an ...
READ MORE
Leicester thump out-of-sorts Man City
Leicester thump out-of-sorts Man City
LEICESTER, UK - Jamie Vardy netted a hat-trick as Leicester City thrashed Manchester City 4-2 in an enthralling Premier League tie on Saturday evening. Vardy got Leicester off to the perfect start ...
READ MORE
Sledging helps Bavuma knuckle down for maiden test ton
Sledging helps Bavuma knuckle down for maiden test ton
CAPE TOWN Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tiny Temba Bavuma scored his maiden test century for South Africa on Tuesday and suggested English sledging helped him reaching the landmark. The 25-year-old was ...
READ MORE
Cusack takes two in last over to knock out Zimbabwe
Cusack takes two in last over to knock out Zimbabwe
Seamer Alex Cusack took two wickets in three balls in the final over as Ireland knocked Zimbabwe out of the World Cup with a thrilling five-run win in their Pool ...
READ MORE
SA opposition wants investigation of 2010 World Cup corruption
SA opposition wants investigation of 2010 World Cup corruption
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance wants police to investigate the president of the local soccer governing body over allegations the organisation paid a $10 million bribe to ...
READ MORE
Set pieces and hat tricks: The mother of all battles between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Set pieces and hat tricks: The mother of all battles between Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo
Leo Messi once said he gives no importance to the rivalry and battle for records between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid's number seven claims to think much along the ...
READ MORE
Barca chiefs to stand trial in Neymar tax fraud case
Barca chiefs to stand trial in Neymar tax fraud case
MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish judge has ordered Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu, his predecessor Sandro Rosell and the club to stand trial on charges they committed tax fraud in the ...
READ MORE
pringboks clinch victory at Twickenham
Blatter wants points deductions for racial incidents
More records fall as Phelps collects 19th gold
Is the new Zimbabwean Football Association illegal?
Leicester thump out-of-sorts Man City
Sledging helps Bavuma knuckle down for maiden test
Cusack takes two in last over to knock
SA opposition wants investigation of 2010 World Cup
Set pieces and hat tricks: The mother of
Barca chiefs to stand trial in Neymar tax

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News