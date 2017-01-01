Olivier Giroud v Henrikh Mkhitaryan: Which goal was better?

In the last week, the Premier League has witnessed two of the best goals in the competition’s history.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s sensational scorpion kick against Sunderland on Boxing Day was followed by a similar effort by Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud on New Year’s Day, which you can watch on the Football Score Centre app.
But which was better?
GARY NEVILLE
“I never thought I’d see something like this again. Giroud’s is higher and more difficult, probably, than Mkhitaryan’s. That one was incredible, but this is frightening.
“It’s instinctive and you have to say it’s brilliant. He doesn’t normally finish them like that and it’s absolutely incredible.
“I have to say it’s one of the best goals I’ve ever seen. You see sometimes goal that you’ve seen before of a certain type, but when you see two like that in the matter of a week or so it’s incredible.”
JAMIE CARRAGHER
“It’s amazing. Watching it, I was in disbelief. Has he really just done that? I am a fan of Giroud, who gets a lot of criticism at times, but I think he’s a good striker. Is it one of the best goals Arsenal have scored in the Premier League? I think of Dennis Bergkamp at Newcastle and Bergkamp at Leicester. It’s certainly right up there with some of the goals Thierry Henry has scored.
“Before you get to the individuals, I think the Arsenal build-up makes it. Whenever I see a goal go in off the bar it always looks better and I think Giroud’s goal is better. Mkhitaryan’s was slightly offside, but it counted on the day and you thought when that went in it would be goal of the season. Then a week later Giroud goes and does this…”
GRAEME SOUNESS
“Giroud’s is a fantastic goal and a great bit of football. You have to say Alexis Sanchez’s cross is not a great cross, it’s behind Giroud, but like Mkhitaryan he improvises and it’s absolutely spectacular.
“When you get the benefit of the replay there’s no-one else up there with him and he’s trying to get it goal-bound. He’s improvised and he’s meant it and it’s a spectacular goal.” – SkySports
Cape Town - The Springboks on Saturday reached the Rugby World Cup semi-finals after beating Wales 23-19 (half-time 12-13) in a thrilling quarter-final clash at Twickenham in London.
As it happened: ...
ASUNCION (Reuters) - Teams involved in racial incidents should suffer more severe punishment like the docking of league points, FIFA president Sepp Blatter said on Wednesday.
"The biggest problem we've had ...
Zimbabwe football’s decision to dissolve the old, debt ridden federation and replace it with a sparkling new organisation, which they renamed the National Football Association of Zimbabwe (NFAZ) at an ...
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's opposition Democratic Alliance wants police to investigate the president of the local soccer governing body over allegations the organisation paid a $10 million bribe to ...
If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]
Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]
NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]