Quick turnaround leaves Klopp scratching head

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Sadio Mane of Liverpool is closed down by David Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Liverpool – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he is unsure what kind of team he will be able to align for Monday’s trip to Sunderland in the Premier League.
Liverpool beat title rivals Manchester City 1-0 on New Year’s Eve, taking them back to within six points of leaders Chelsea, but have less than 48 hours to prepare for their next fixture.
Captain Jordan Henderson is due to be assessed after limping off against City with a heel complaint and with such little time to prepare, Klopp does not know what his starting XI will look like.
“I’m not like this that I think about a game after the game we are involved in before the (first) game, so we start now,” he told reporters at Anfield after the win over City.
“Usually after a game you ask a lot of questions because if you get an answer you can rest a player, or this or that. I’m pretty sure I will ask not a lot of questions: how do you feel or whatever.
“I will wait for a few informations from the medical department. We don’t even have a real session. That’s the next problem with rotation. Training, but that’s pretty short.
“All that we can put in this session we will do. If it’s some tactical stuff, we have to do it.
“Now we have to go to Sunderland and play our best and that’s the same for Sunderland. They played (Saturday) afternoon, a few hours earlier.
“I said enough about the fixtures, but long, long ago we accepted it. Now we will go there and try to get the next three (points).”
Klopp confirmed that both centre-back Joel Matip and playmaker Philippe Coutinho remain sidelined due to ankle injuries and will therefore miss the trip to third-bottom Sunderland.
“I don’t believe in miracles,” he said. “Nobody told me they can do what you have to do when you want to play a football game in two days.”
