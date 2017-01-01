AFCON: Mbengue and Sow back for Senegal

DAKAR (Reuters) – Senegal restored experienced defender Cheikh Mbengue and striker Moussa Sow to their 23-man squad for this month’s African Nations Cup finals in Gabon.
The pair had missed November’s World Cup qualifier in South Africa but both return to participate at their third Nations Cup tournament. Henri Saviet of St Etienne was also recalled by coach Aliou Cisse for the three-week tournament where Senegal play in Group B against Algeria, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.
The squad includes 12 players who competed at the last Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea, where Senegal failed to get past the first round despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites. Senegal open their campaign in Franceville on Jan. 15 against Tunisia in Franceville.
LIVERPOO (Reuters) - Liverpool's Sadio Mane says he is fit for Saturday's Premier League clash against champions Leicester City, dismissing reports that he had sustained an injury in Senegal's African
