AFCON: Mbengue and Sow back for Senegal

1st January 2017 Staff Reporter Sport 0

MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 04: Moussa Sow (R) of Fenerbahce is challenged by Havard Nordtveit of Moenchengladbach during the UEFA Europa League group C match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Fenerbahce SK at Borussia-Park on October 4, 2012 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

DAKAR (Reuters) – Senegal restored experienced defender Cheikh Mbengue and striker Moussa Sow to their 23-man squad for this month’s African Nations Cup finals in Gabon.

The pair had missed November’s World Cup qualifier in South Africa but both return to participate at their third Nations Cup tournament. Henri Saviet of St Etienne was also recalled by coach Aliou Cisse for the three-week tournament where Senegal play in Group B against Algeria, Tunisia and Zimbabwe.

The squad includes 12 players who competed at the last Nations Cup finals in Equatorial Guinea, where Senegal failed to get past the first round despite being one of the pre-tournament favourites. Senegal open their campaign in Franceville on Jan. 15 against Tunisia in Franceville.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Abdoulaye Diallo, Khadim Ndiaye, Pape Seydou Ndiaye Defenders: Saliou Ciss, Lamine Gassama, Kalidou Koulibaly, Cheikh Mbengue, Kara Mbodj, Zargo Toure

Midfielders: Mohamed Diame, Pape Kouly Diop, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Cheikhou Kouyate, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Cheikh Ndoye, Ismaila Sarr Forwards: Famara Diedhou, Mame Biram Diouf, Diao Balde Keita, Moussa Konate, Sadio Mane, Henri Saivet, Moussa Sow

 

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 1

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

