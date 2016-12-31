News Ticker

Liverpool dent Man City title bid

31st December 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 0

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 31: Sadio Mane of Liverpool is closed down by David Silva of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on December 31, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool – Georginio Wijnaldum’s early header earned Liverpool a 1-0 New Year’s Eve victory over Manchester City that left Pep Guardiola’s men 10 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The Dutch midfielder struck in the eighth minute, emphatically converting a cross from Adam Lallana, as second-place Liverpool trimmed Chelsea’s advantage back to six points.

It was a fourth consecutive league win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who look best placed to hunt Chelsea down in the season’s second half, particularly in the absence of European distractions.

They finish the calendar year with 43 points — the most they have ever amassed at the halfway point of a Premier League campaign.

Despite a marked second-half improvement at Anfield, City manager Guardiola must return to the drawing board, having seen his team’s three-game winning run come to an end.

City have now lost four times this season, having also been beaten by Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Leicester City, and will cede fourth place if Arsenal beat Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day.

City’s supporters, who were joined in the away end by injured captain Vincent Kompany, have not seen their team win at Liverpool since May 2003.

Klopp beefed up his midfield by bringing in Emre Can in place of Divock Origi and the move had the beneficial side-effect of freeing Wijnaldum to get forward, as City found to their cost.

The away side had started reasonably well, Aleksandar Kolarov thumping a free-kick into the defensive wall, but a loose pass from the Serbian in the eighth minute proved fatal.

Liverpool broke at break-neck speed, Roberto Firmino brilliantly switching the play to Lallana, whose feathery left-foot cross was magnificently headed home by the leaping Wijnaldum.

Sergio Aguero, back at the tip of the City attack after a four-game suspension, sought a response, bending a shot wide after leaving Jordan Henderson for dead.

But with City unable to pick a way through Liverpool’s high press, Aguero was left isolated and it was the hosts who looked more likely to score the game’s second goal.

Wijnaldum and Can both shot off-target, while Firmino could not gather a searching through ball from James Milner that drew a round of applause from Klopp.

So comfortable were Liverpool, in fact, that maligned goalkeeper Simon Mignolet felt confident enough to hare out of his box and calmly dink the ball over Aguero, drawing an approving roar from the Kop.

Had Lallana timed his run a little better after Yaya Toure gifted the ball straight to Firmino on halfway, meanwhile, Liverpool might have been 2-0 up by half-time.

Guardiola’s response was to move David Silva into a central position, in support of Aguero, and the Spaniard’s repositioning allowed City to gain a foothold in the match.

He teed up Aguero for an effort that Mignolet comfortably held and shot narrowly wide himself before Toure’s raking pass was volleyed into the side-netting by a flying Raheem Sterling.

In a bold move, when Henderson was forced off just beyond the hour, Klopp sent on a striker, Origi, in his place.

Guardiola did not turn to his bench until the 86th minute, introducing Jesus Navas and Kelechi Iheanacho for the game’s final stages, but by then it was too late. – AP

Related Posts
FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura
FIFA under fire for disbanding anti-racism task force
MANCHESTER (Reuters) - World soccer's governing body FIFA was under fire on Monday for winding up its anti-racism task force with former presidential candidate Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of ...
READ MORE
Bolt sets last race in Jamaica for June
Bolt sets last race in Jamaica for June
KINGSTON - Jamaica's Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt will run his last race on home soil at June's Racers Grand Prix before retiring from competition two months later, he said ...
READ MORE
Manchester United crash out of Champions League
Manchester United crash out of Champions League
For Manchester United it was a sobering night, and a bleak reminder about how far they are away from rejoining the elite teams of Europe. They are out of the ...
READ MORE
As Lilesa crossed the finish line in Rio on Sunday, he crossed his arms
Ethiopia says protesting Olympian Feyisa Lilesa will be safe
NAIROBI — Ethiopia said Olympic marathon runner Feyisa Lilesa would receive a hero’s welcome home and didn’t need to fear for his safety despite the silver medalist’s public act of ...
READ MORE
Warriors fail to go top of Group L
Warriors fail to go top of Group L
Zimbabwe 1-1 Guinea - Zimbabwe missed a golden opportunity to seize the initiative in Group L of the 2017 Afcon qualifiers when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea ...
READ MORE
Top African sides reach World Cup qualifying group stage
Top African sides reach World Cup qualifying group stage
DURBAN, South Africa (Reuters) - Africa’s top sides all booked places in next year's decisive World Cup qualifying group phase after coming through their knockout ties on Tuesday. Algeria, Cameroon, Ghana, ...
READ MORE
151005 Djurgårdens Philana Tinotenda Kadewere och Elfsborgs Liridon Gashi och Rami Kaib under en fotbollsmatch i U21 Allsvenskan mellan Elfsborg och Djurgården FF den 5 oktober 2015 i Borås. Foto: Jörgen Jarnberger / BILDBYRÅN / Cop 112
Kadewere gets contract with Swedish club
Former Harare City player Tinotenda Kadewere is hoping to produce impressive performances when the Swedish topflight league commences in April next year. 2015 was a memorable year for Kadewere who secured ...
READ MORE
Econet secures English Premier League rights for its Kwesé Sports TV service
Econet secures English Premier League rights for its Kwesé Sports TV service
The Econet Wireless Group has just scored one for its internet TV and Video On Demand (VOD) ambitions. Its subsidiary, Econet Media, has acquired the package of free-to-air broadcasting rights ...
READ MORE
Race to succeed Blatter is ‘poker’ game: FIFA exec member
Race to succeed Blatter is ‘poker’ game: FIFA exec member
AMSTERDAM, (Reuters) - The race to succeed Sepp Blatter as FIFA president is like a "poker game", long-serving FIFA executive committee member Michel d’Hooghe said on Monday. "A poker game is ...
READ MORE
Five things we want to see from Mourinho
Five things we want to see from Mourinho
Manchester United flew out to China ahead of pre-season International Champions Cup friendlies against Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City. It will be the first real glimpse of Jose Mourinho's United, so ...
READ MORE
FIFA under fire for disbanding anti-racism task force
Bolt sets last race in Jamaica for June
Manchester United crash out of Champions League
Ethiopia says protesting Olympian Feyisa Lilesa will be
Warriors fail to go top of Group L
Top African sides reach World Cup qualifying group
Kadewere gets contract with Swedish club
Econet secures English Premier League rights for its
Race to succeed Blatter is ‘poker’ game: FIFA
Five things we want to see from Mourinho

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News