News Ticker

Pogba crowns United’s late fightback

31st December 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 0

SWANSEA, WALES - NOVEMBER 06: Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrates scoring his sides first goal with Michael Carrick during the Premier League match between Swansea City and Manchester United at Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016 in Swansea, Wales. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Manchester – Paul Pogba capped Manchester United’s thrilling fightback as the France midfielder struck in the closing moments to seal a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Grant Leadbitter’s second half goal put Middlesbrough on course for an unlikely win against Jose Mourinho’s side, but brilliant late strikes from Anthony Martial and then Pogba saw United earn their fifth successive league win in the most dramatic fashion.

United’s gritty revival maintained their momentum heading into 2017 as they look to secure a top four finish and possibly mount a late title challenge.

Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka was Mourinho’s assistant for three years at Real Madrid and the two share a genuine friendship borne from that period between 2010 and 2013.

Their relationship was, of course, placed to one side for 90 minutes in Manchester as United were looking to go unbeaten in 12 matches, a situation Middlesbrough can only dream about as they look set for a protracted battle to beat the drop this term.

United, again missing the injured Wayne Rooney, had two early corners that amounted to nothing but it was Middlesbrough who squandered the first glorious chance just three minutes in.

Adama Traore broke through the middle and had both Stewart Downing and Alvaro Negredo free in acres of space close to the edge of the box but he opted to shoot and embarrassingly scuffed wide.

United looked to attack repeatedly early on as Antonio Valencia and Anthony Martial threatened, but they could not really trouble Victor Valdes until the 14th minute when Pogba’s stunning overhead kick hit the post from close range.

Middlesbrough again showed their ability as Traore remained in heart of the action.

He beat Daley Blind and delivered a fine cross that eventually landed at the feet of George Friend, whose drilled effort was well blocked by Marouane Fellaini.

The game hit a lull as Middlesbrough looked strong at the back and United offered little, although one left footed Henrikh Mkhitaryan effort forced Valdes into a decent low save after half an hour.

United kept pushing and were unlucky not to take the lead just before the break.

Firstly, Martial rifled an effort against the post from 30 yards before Zlatan Ibrahimovic bundled the ball home past Valdes.

However, as Old Trafford celebrated, the goal was overruled as the United player was deemed to have fouled Valdes in the process of out-jumping him to score, although replays showed that Ibrahimovic had done little wrong.

Four minutes after the interval, Ibrahimovic was denied by Valdes, who saved his close-range effort with his feet while Adam Forshaw briefly threatened at the other end.

A goal was needed and few in the stadium could believe it would arrive for the visitors.

However, after 67 minutes, Leadbitter popped up to latch onto a fine Negredo knock-down header and he smashed past David De Gea.

The goal kickstarted the home side as substitute Marcus Rashford started to cause trouble.

Middlesbrough seemed determined to hold on but eventually, United’s dominance proved too much.

Martial swept past Valdes to equalise after 85 minutes before Pogba scored a fine header 90 seconds later to confirm the astonishing turnaround. – AP

Related Posts
Caps owe players $40k
Caps owe players $40k
HARARE - Players have taken Caps United to court over unpaid signing on fees, bonuses and allowances, which went for arbitration on Tuesday, will only be concluded on Friday after ...
READ MORE
City back top, but Saints draw raises doubts
City back top, but Saints draw raises doubts
Manchester - Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at home against Southampton on Sunday, but the performance again raised questions over the ...
READ MORE
Euro 2016 violence spreads to second French city
Euro 2016 violence spreads to second French city
MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - Violent clashes between fans spread to a second French city on Saturday, tainting the opening days of the Euro 2016 soccer tournament and raising questions among ...
READ MORE
Econet’s Kwesé TV to launch by August 2016, squares up against DStv
Econet’s Kwesé TV to launch by August 2016, squares up against DStv
ECONET's Kwesé TV, the internet TV service owned by Econet and targetted at Sub-Saharan Africa will be going live before the start of the 2016-2017 English Premier League season which ...
READ MORE
Wagner double-strike leaves Zimbabwe reeling
Wagner double-strike leaves Zimbabwe reeling
BULAWAYO (Reuters) - Seamer Neil Wagner grabbed two quick wickets as New Zealand reduced hosts Zimbabwe to 49 for four at lunch on the opening morning of the first test ...
READ MORE
Serena maintains hex on Sharapova to reach semis
Serena maintains hex on Sharapova to reach semis
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Reigning champion Serena Williams ramped up the power in the second set to vanquish fifth seed Maria Sharapova for the 18th match in a row and reach ...
READ MORE
Villa sign striker Ayew, agree deal for Crespo
Villa sign striker Ayew, agree deal for Crespo
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Aston Villa have recruited striker Jordan Ayew from French side Lorient, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 23-year-old Ghana international has signed a five-year contract at ...
READ MORE
Businessman Tokyo Sexwale addresses journalists in Cape Town in a file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Sexwale ‘open to negotiations and alliances’ in FIFA presidential vote
CAPE TOWN - South African FIFA presidential candidate Tokyo Sexwale said on Monday he is a realist who is "open to negotiations and alliances" ahead of Friday's vote in Zurich. Sexwale, ...
READ MORE
England put to the sword after Australia’s Bernard Foley cuts loose
England put to the sword after Australia’s Bernard Foley cuts loose
The hosts have left their own party. England never led in a match they could not afford to lose, paying for coming into the tournament still trying to find themselves. ...
READ MORE
Raikkonen leads way as Ferrari dominate China practice
Raikkonen leads way as Ferrari dominate China practice
SHANGHAI,– Kimi Raikkonen set the pace ahead of Sebastian Vettel in Friday practice for the Formula One Chinese Grand Prix as the Ferrari pair dislodged the dominant Mercedes duo. Finn Raikkonen, ...
READ MORE
Caps owe players $40k
City back top, but Saints draw raises doubts
Euro 2016 violence spreads to second French city
Econet’s Kwesé TV to launch by August 2016,
Wagner double-strike leaves Zimbabwe reeling
Serena maintains hex on Sharapova to reach semis
Villa sign striker Ayew, agree deal for Crespo
Sexwale ‘open to negotiations and alliances’ in FIFA
England put to the sword after Australia’s Bernard
Raikkonen leads way as Ferrari dominate China practice

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2017 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News