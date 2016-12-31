Guardiola lauds Klopp’s ‘heavy metal’ football

MANCHESTER (Reuters) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Juergen Klopp, saying his Liverpool counterpart was the best when it comes to instilling an attacking style of play at a club.
Since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has transformed Liverpool from Champions League qualification hopefuls to Premier League title contenders, with the Merseyside club second in the table, six points behind leaders Chelsea after 18 games.
City are a point behind Liverpool and will hope to leapfrog them with a victory in Saturday’s clash at Anfield.
“Maybe he is the best manager in the world creating teams who attack the back four, with this amount of players, this intensity, with the ball without the ball,” former Bayern Munich manager Guardiola told British media.
“I like a lot the way they play because in three or four seconds they are attacking. It is not easy to do that. I think there is not another team in the world attacking this way with so many players.
“When he speaks about his football being heavy metal, I understand completely, it is so aggressive. For the fans it is really good.”
“They are playing one game a week without Europe, (it) is easy. When you are playing three a week it is more complicated,” the former Barcelona manager added.
“But I think he (Klopp) is able to do that because he is a huge motivator. From my point of view, I want to fight until the end of my last chance.”
