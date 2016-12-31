News Ticker

Guardiola lauds Klopp’s ‘heavy metal’ football

31st December 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 0

MANCHESTER (Reuters) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Juergen Klopp, saying his Liverpool counterpart was the best when it comes to instilling an attacking style of play at a club.

Since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2015, Klopp has transformed Liverpool from Champions League qualification hopefuls to Premier League title contenders, with the Merseyside club second in the table, six points behind leaders Chelsea after 18 games.

City are a point behind Liverpool and will hope to leapfrog them with a victory in Saturday’s clash at Anfield.

“Maybe he is the best manager in the world creating teams who attack the back four, with this amount of players, this intensity, with the ball without the ball,” former Bayern Munich manager Guardiola told British media.

“I like a lot the way they play because in three or four seconds they are attacking. It is not easy to do that. I think there is not another team in the world attacking this way with so many players.

“When he speaks about his football being heavy metal, I understand completely, it is so aggressive. For the fans it is really good.”

“They are playing one game a week without Europe, (it) is easy. When you are playing three a week it is more complicated,” the former Barcelona manager added.

“But I think he (Klopp) is able to do that because he is a huge motivator. From my point of view, I want to fight until the end of my last chance.”

Related Posts
Aguero brace ends Guardiola’s barren run
Aguero brace ends Guardiola’s barren run
West Bromwich - Sergio Aguero's brace ended Pep Guardiola's worst run as a manager as Manchester City turned on the style with a 4-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on ...
READ MORE
Wenger bullish about Arsenal’s chances
Wenger bullish about Arsenal’s chances
LONDON - Manager Arsene Wenger has rejected doubts about Arsenal's title credentials, saying statistics back him up about the Premier League leaders on New Year's day. Monday's comfortable 2-0 win over ...
READ MORE
Maria Sharapova speaks to the media announcing a failed drug test after the Australian Open during a press conferencein Los Angeles, Califonia, March 7, 2016. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Sharapova says she cannot wait to return after ban reduced
LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's former world number one Maria Sharapova said she could not wait to return to tennis in April after her drugs ban was reduced to 15 months ...
READ MORE
Real Madrid demands respect for ‘exemplary’ Cristiano Ronaldo amid allegations of tax evasion
Real Madrid demands respect for ‘exemplary’ Cristiano Ronaldo amid allegations of tax evasion
Madrid: Real Madrid launched a staunch defence of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday, demanding respect for the three-time World Player of the Year amid allegations he hid millions of ...
READ MORE
Blatter, Platini suspended from soccer by FIFA’s ethics body
Blatter, Platini suspended from soccer by FIFA’s ethics body
ZURICH FIFA President Sepp Blatter and his possible successor, UEFA chief Michel Platini, have been provisionally suspended for 90 days by the global soccer body's ethics committee. The committee also handed ...
READ MORE
Bored President orders cup final to go to penalties in 63rd min – report
Bored President orders cup final to go to penalties in 63rd min – report
The president of Mauritania reportedly ordered the country’s cup final to go to a penalty shootout in the 63rd minute – because he was getting bored with the match. Mohamed Ould ...
READ MORE
Zimbabweans Hopeful of Warriors Win Over Mali in CHAN Clash
Zimbabweans Hopeful of Warriors Win Over Mali in CHAN Clash
HARARE—Zimbabwe’s national soccer team, The Warriors, have a tall order, Saturday, when they trot onto the Umuganda Stadium in the small Rwanda town of Rubavu, for their Africa Nations Championships ...
READ MORE
‘Real Madrid booted out of Spanish Cup for fielding ineligible player’
‘Real Madrid booted out of Spanish Cup for fielding ineligible player’
MADRID, Spain - Real Madrid have been thrown out of the Copa Del Rey for fielding an ineligible player, according to Sky Sports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. Russia winger Denis ...
READ MORE
Zimbabwe cricket pepares for Canada tour
Zimbabwe cricket pepares for Canada tour
HARARE - The Zimbabwe A cricket team has begun preparations for Canada’s scheduled tour of Zimbabwe which begins on the 6th of next month. The cricket team has set in motion ...
READ MORE
Alex Renfroe (ALBA Berlin), rechts mit Ball, links Vitalis Chikoko (Trier), ALBA Berlin - TBBB Trier Basketball, BEKO Basketball Bundesliga, Herren, men, Saison 2014/2015, Berlin, 14.3.2015, 02 World Halle Alex Renfroe ALBA Berlin right with Ball left Vitalis Chikoko Trier ALBA Berlin Trier Basketball Beko Basketball Bundesliga men Men Season 2014 2015 Berlin 14 3 2015 02 World Hall
Econet’s Kwese Free Sport Launches in Rwanda
Econet Media has launched its 24 hour, free-to-air all-sport channel in Rwanda, joining Kenya, Tanzania and Ghana to which already have the full 24 hour channel. Plans are also under ...
READ MORE
Aguero brace ends Guardiola’s barren run
Wenger bullish about Arsenal’s chances
Sharapova says she cannot wait to return after
Real Madrid demands respect for ‘exemplary’ Cristiano Ronaldo
Blatter, Platini suspended from soccer by FIFA’s ethics
Bored President orders cup final to go to
Zimbabweans Hopeful of Warriors Win Over Mali in
‘Real Madrid booted out of Spanish Cup for
Zimbabwe cricket pepares for Canada tour
Econet’s Kwese Free Sport Launches in Rwanda

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News