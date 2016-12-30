Manchester United accounts show rise in revenues

MANCHESTER, UK – Manchester United have reported yearly revenues of over £250m in the annual accounts recently published by Companies House.
The documents for Manchester United Limited show the club had revenues of £253.9m, through to the end of June 2016.
This was up from £201.7m the previous year, while pre-tax profits were up to £141.1m from £81.7m.
The accounts for Red Football Limited, the parent of Manchester United Limited, have also been filed with Companies House and report yearly revenues of £515.3m, which was an increase of £120.1m
In the strategic report a number of off-field targets, regarding revenue, were met but on the pitch the team failed to deliver.
They missed out on a top-three Premier League finish and failed to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. However, Louis van Gaal’s side did win the FA Cup in May. – Skysports
Related Posts
Three-time World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo insists he could see out the remainder of his career at Real Madrid due to his love for the Spanish capital.
The Porutuguese ...
READ MORE
LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea stayed at the top of the Premier League after coming from a goal down to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after earlier ...
READ MORE
VIENNA (Reuters) - Europe deserves at least one more place at the World Cup and is optimistic that will be granted for the 2018 tournament in Russia, European soccer's governing ...
READ MORE
LONDON (Reuters) - The Premier League can attract mega riches from global broadcasters but first Manchester City and now Arsenal have proved to be poor ambassadors for the self-proclaimed best ...
READ MORE
IN a David vs. Goliath matchup, two-time World Cup winners Germany beat the heavy underdogs of Zimbabwe 6-1 on Wednesday afternoon in Sao Paolo. Zimbabwe attempted to hang with the world ...
READ MORE
London - Roger Federer does not lose Wimbledon semi-finals and he produced a display of clinical majesty to down Andy Murray and maintain his bid for a record eighth title ...
READ MORE
Sepp Blatter rocked the world of soccer on Tuesday by unexpectedly quitting as FIFA president in the face of a corruption investigation that has plunged the game's governing body into ...
READ MORE
ZURICH (Reuters) - Suspended FIFA President Sepp Blatter again proclaimed his innocence in a corruption scandal gripping the world soccer body as he prepares to testify this week before the ...
READ MORE
HARARE - Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha will not be offered a deal by University of Pretoria despite recent reports to the contrary.
The 33-year-old, who has more than 350 ...
READ MORE
The suspensions of ZIFA's two board members and 8 councillors have been lifted after FIFA directed the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) to reinstate the suspended members.
Reports say the ZIFA CEO, ...
READ MORE
Ronaldo remains committed to Real
Chelsea stay at the summit, Aguero at the
Europe deserves another World Cup place, says UEFA
City and Arsenal failures undermine Premier League’s boasts
Germany dispatches Zimbabwe 6-1
Federer dismantles Murray and stormes into record Wimbledon
Blatter rocks world soccer by quitting FIFA amid
Blatter reasserts innocence ahead of FIFA ethics hearing
House-full signs up for Nengomasha
FIFA reverses ZIFA suspensions
Related
Arts & Entertainment
If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
R’n’B singer Trey Songz has been arrested after allegedly damaging stage equipment at a concert in Detroit. The Can’t Help But Wait hitmaker refused to end his show at the Joe Louis Arena on 28
[…]
Arts & Entertainment
NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission.
[…]