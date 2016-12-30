Manchester United accounts show rise in revenues

MANCHESTER, UK – Manchester United have reported yearly revenues of over £250m in the annual accounts recently published by Companies House.

The documents for Manchester United Limited show the club had revenues of £253.9m, through to the end of June 2016.

This was up from £201.7m the previous year, while pre-tax profits were up to £141.1m from £81.7m.

The accounts for Red Football Limited, the parent of Manchester United Limited, have also been filed with Companies House and report yearly revenues of £515.3m, which was an increase of £120.1m

In the strategic report a number of off-field targets, regarding revenue, were met but on the pitch the team failed to deliver.

They missed out on a top-three Premier League finish and failed to reach the last 16 of the Champions League. However, Louis van Gaal’s side did win the FA Cup in May. – Skysports