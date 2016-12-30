News Ticker

Cristiano Ronaldo subject of £257m bid from unnamed Chinese club, who offer over £85m annual salary

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 0

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of a £256.6m bid from an unnamed Chinese club, who also offered the Real Madrid star over £85m a year in salary, his agent Jorge Mendes has revealed.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports in Italy, Mendes insisted that Ronaldo’s heart belongs to Real Madrid and it would be “impossible” to sign the Portugal forward.

He said: “From China, they’ve offered 300m Euros to Real Madrid and more than 100m per year to the player.

“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.

“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.

“He won the European Championship with Portugal, it’s like winning the Italian league with Genoa: they were not the favourite.”

“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.

“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.

Ronaldo hailed “the perfect end” to a stellar 2016 after his hat-trick sealed a second Club World Cup title for Real earlier this week.

David Moyes revealed last weekend that he wanted to sign Real Madrid stars Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos while in charge at Manchester United in 2013. – Skysports

Related Posts
Chelsea down City for 8th straight win
Chelsea down City for 8th straight win
Manchester - Chelsea took down another major rival en route to an eighth straight win in the English Premier League by rallying for a 3-1 win at Manchester City, which ...
READ MORE
England and Spain booted out of the Euro 2016
England and Spain booted out of the Euro 2016
NICE, FRANCE - Iceland pulled off one of the biggest shocks in European Championship history when they stunned England 2-1 in their last-16 clash on Monday leading losing manager Roy ...
READ MORE
‘I will be appreciated when I’ve gone’ – Blatter
‘I will be appreciated when I’ve gone’ – Blatter
Outgoing FIFA president Sepp Blatter believes his critics will realize they have been wrong and will recognize his achievements once he has left soccer's world governing body. In an interview with ...
READ MORE
Mourinho returning to Chelsea with ‘no bad feelings’
Mourinho returning to Chelsea with ‘no bad feelings’
LONDON - Jose Mourinho, who was sacked as manager by Chelsea in December, said he would be going back to Stamford Bridge with his new Manchester United team on Sunday ...
READ MORE
MLS is tougher than Premier League: Drogba
MLS is tougher than Premier League: Drogba
COLUMBUS, OH, USA - Montreal Impact forward Didier Drogba (11) chases down a ball during the extra time in the game against the Columbus Crew SC at MAPFRE Stadium. Columbus ...
READ MORE
Awesome Federer floors Djokovic in straight sets
Awesome Federer floors Djokovic in straight sets
DUBAI - Roger Federer's enduring class shone through again as the Swiss maestro beat world number one Novak Djokovic 6-3 7-5 to win the Dubai Championships for a seventh time ...
READ MORE
Header off Ibrahimovic’s pony tail secures Community Shield for Man United
Header off Ibrahimovic’s pony tail secures Community Shield for Man United
LONDON - Jose Mourinho claimed his first piece of silverware at Manchester United as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late header earned a 2-1 victory over Leicester City in the Community Shield at ...
READ MORE
Mourinho promises to behave himself on Stamford Bridge return
Mourinho promises to behave himself on Stamford Bridge return
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has promised to control his emotions when the Red Devils face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (23 October). The 53-year-old Portuguese was sacked by ...
READ MORE
Mourinho signed Man Utd pre-contract in February – report
Mourinho signed Man Utd pre-contract in February – report
LONDON (Reuters) - Manchester United would not comment on Sunday on reports that Jose Mourinho signed a pre-contract in February to take over as manager in place of Louis van ...
READ MORE
Chunga quits over $7-meal demand
Chunga quits over $7-meal demand
MAVERICK coach Moses ‘‘Bambo’’ Chunga is understood to have parted ways with Buffaloes after the Mutare army side failed to meet his $7-a-meal demand, Post Sport has learnt. Speculation is rife ...
READ MORE
Chelsea down City for 8th straight win
England and Spain booted out of the Euro
‘I will be appreciated when I’ve gone’ –
Mourinho returning to Chelsea with ‘no bad feelings’
MLS is tougher than Premier League: Drogba
Awesome Federer floors Djokovic in straight sets
Header off Ibrahimovic’s pony tail secures Community Shield
Mourinho promises to behave himself on Stamford Bridge
Mourinho signed Man Utd pre-contract in February –
Chunga quits over $7-meal demand

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

2016 just got weirder: Azealia Banks claims she is a witch after sacrificing chickens for 3 years

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]

Arts & Entertainment

Trump next, please! Charlie Sheen wishes US president dead after Debbie Reynolds

30th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]

Arts & Entertainment

Run-DMC founder sues Amazon.com, Wal-Mart over trademark

29th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News