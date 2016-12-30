Cristiano Ronaldo subject of £257m bid from unnamed Chinese club, who offer over £85m annual salary

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of a £256.6m bid from an unnamed Chinese club, who also offered the Real Madrid star over £85m a year in salary, his agent Jorge Mendes has revealed.

Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports in Italy, Mendes insisted that Ronaldo’s heart belongs to Real Madrid and it would be “impossible” to sign the Portugal forward.

He said: “From China, they’ve offered 300m Euros to Real Madrid and more than 100m per year to the player.

“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.

“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.

“He won the European Championship with Portugal, it’s like winning the Italian league with Genoa: they were not the favourite.”

“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China. “The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers. Ronaldo hailed “the perfect end” to a stellar 2016 after his hat-trick sealed a second Club World Cup title for Real earlier this week.

David Moyes revealed last weekend that he wanted to sign Real Madrid stars Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos while in charge at Manchester United in 2013. – Skysports