Cristiano Ronaldo subject of £257m bid from unnamed Chinese club, who offer over £85m annual salary

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of a £256.6m bid from an unnamed Chinese club, who also offered the Real Madrid star over £85m a year in salary, his agent Jorge Mendes has revealed.
Speaking exclusively to Sky Sports in Italy, Mendes insisted that Ronaldo’s heart belongs to Real Madrid and it would be “impossible” to sign the Portugal forward.
He said: “From China, they’ve offered 300m Euros to Real Madrid and more than 100m per year to the player.
“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.
“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.
“He won the European Championship with Portugal, it’s like winning the Italian league with Genoa: they were not the favourite.”
“But money is not everything. Real Madrid is his life. Cristiano is happy at Real Madrid and it is impossible to go to China.
“The Chinese market is a new market. They can buy a lot of players, but then again it is impossible to go for Ronaldo. Cristiano is the best player in the world and best ever. It is normal to have some offers.
“He won the European Championship with Portugal, it’s like winning the Italian league with Genoa: they were not the favourite.”
If you thought 2016 couldn’t get more bizarre, just take a look at Azealia Banks’ latest Instagram story. The 25-year-old singer – who has been embroiled in a series of controversies throughout her short career […]
Actor Charlie Sheen has sparked online controversy after tweeting his wishes for Donald Trump to be the next celebrity death of 2016. In a tweet posted on 29 December, after the news of Hollywood actress […]
NEW YORK – A founder of Run-DMC on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing Amazon.com Inc and Wal-Mart Stores Inc of selling a wide variety of clothing and accessories bearing the pioneering rap group’s name without permission. […]