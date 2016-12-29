News Ticker

Juventus boss Max Allegri wants to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and create ten-year dynasty at Emirates

JUVENTUS boss Max Allegri wants to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal manager, and aims to build his own dynasty at the club.

The Italian, 49, believes he does not get the credit he deserves in his homeland, despite winning two Serie A titles in two years in charge — and a third likely to follow at the end of this current campaign.

Allegri’s strained relationship with the Italian press means he will almost certainly leave his post with Bianconeri at the end of the season.

His agent is understood to have been in contact with Arsenal about the prospect of replacing Wenger, who is expected to call time on his 20-year spell in charge of the North London giants this summer.

Allegri has been encouraged by the positive noises from The Emirates Stadium.

And Arsenal have already started preparing for life after Wenger.

The club has compiled a shortlist of possible successors to the Frenchman and some have been contacted to gauge their interest.

However, Allegri’s impressive record of working on a budget and still obtaining staggering success in one of Europe’s top leagues could give him the edge.

Alexis Sanchez was Juventus’ No.1 target in the summer — and is a player the Italian has greatly admired since the Chilean’s Udinese days — and the pair could be finally united at the Emirates.

Despite winning two league titles in two seasons — with another in his third likely to follow — two Italian Cups, one Italian Super Cup and reaching a first Champions League final in 12 years, all has not been rosy in Turin.

Influential captain, Gianluigi Buffon, despite what he may claim in press conferences, is among those whose relationship with the Italian boss is tetchy at best.

While, Paulo Dybala, is another who has issues with Allegri’s style of management, and Juventus are desperately trying to negotiate a new deal with the highly-rated hitman, in order to keep him out of the clutches of the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Allegri was a target for Chelsea, before they hired Antonio Conte — and he would love to pit himself against his Juve predecessor, whose shadow has loomed large over him throughout his tenure,

Juventus themselves, meanwhile, are want fellow Arsenal target, Simeone, in the summer, but know the Argentine’s heart is with Inter Milan.

And that means former Swansea and QPR boss and current Fiorentina manager, Paulo Sousa — who won the Champions League with the Bianconeri in 1996 — is likely to take the helm.

Allegri was named Best Serie A boss in 2009 after leading unfancied Cagliari to ninth place.

 

His impressive spell in Sardinia led to the AC Milan job, and matched Carlo Ancelotti’s haul of one league title, as led the Rossoneri the Scudetto in his first season.

However, he was sacked two-and-a-half years later, with the seven-time European champions in 11th place.

Allegri was chosen to replace Conte as Juventus boss in 2014 and, until the recent Italian Super Cup defeat to his former club, had won every trophy available in Italy in that time. – The Sun

