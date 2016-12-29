Juventus boss Max Allegri wants to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal and create ten-year dynasty at Emirates

The Italian, 49, believes he does not get the credit he deserves in his homeland, despite winning two Serie A titles in two years in charge — and a third likely to follow at the end of this current campaign.

Allegri’s strained relationship with the Italian press means he will almost certainly leave his post with Bianconeri at the end of the season.

His agent is understood to have been in contact with Arsenal about the prospect of replacing Wenger, who is expected to call time on his 20-year spell in charge of the North London giants this summer.

Allegri has been encouraged by the positive noises from The Emirates Stadium.

And Arsenal have already started preparing for life after Wenger.

The club has compiled a shortlist of possible successors to the Frenchman and some have been contacted to gauge their interest.

However, Allegri’s impressive record of working on a budget and still obtaining staggering success in one of Europe’s top leagues could give him the edge.

