News Ticker

Zifa indaba for January

28th December 2016 Staff Reporter Sport 0

THE year 2016 will end in a stalemate only for the dog fight between Zifa and the Premier Soccer League to resume first week of January next year.

The two are at loggerheads over the number of teams that will be promoted into the elite league next season.

The confusion has not settled well with sponsors and there are fears that the issue among other backroom squabbles could end badly with the league going without a sponsor next season.

As such, an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) where football councillors will convene in Harare has been scheduled for January to find a lasting solution to the relegation — promotion impasse.

The PSL wants Zifa to respect an earlier resolution that agreed to relegate two teams and promote the same number of teams from the four regional winners through promotional playoffs.

Zifa on the other hand wants all its four regional champions promoted to the Premiership.

“Football people will meet and come up with football solutions to the relegation and promotion crisis.

“Remember it was a Zifa congress that made a resolution to relegate four teams and it is only congress that can change that so a committee chaired by Piraishe Mabhena has made recommendations that the congress will deliberate on and ratify.

“The date for the EGM will be announced in due course,” said Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda.

The Zifa and PSL impasse has left clubs such as the winners of the Zifa Southern Region league Bantu Rovers in limbo as they cannot plan accordingly in preparation for the 2017 season in the absence of a clear solution.

Even extending their players’ contracts that are due to expire on 31 December is proving to be a mammoth task.

Bantu Rovers general manager Wilbert Sibanda told our sister paper Chronicle Sport that the Zifa and PSL impasse had left the club in a predicament.

“We are in a predicament because 75 percent of our players’ contracts expire on 31 December and it’s difficult to negotiate for contract extensions when we don’t know how the relegation-promotion impasse will pan out.

“Not knowing where we stand obviously makes things very difficult from a planning point of view,” said Sibanda. – B-Metro

Related Posts
World football must respect Africa
World football must respect Africa
Fifa president Sepp Blatter said that world football must “respect” Africa, a bastion of support for the veteran sports powerbroker as he seeks a new term. Blatter sent his message ahead ...
READ MORE
Arsenal need quality signings
Arsenal need quality signings
By the time Cesc Fabregas was replaced in the final minute, the mask had gone and the jeers had melted into applause. The appreciative majority overwhelmed the vocal minority to offer ...
READ MORE
Where has it gone wrong for Manchester United?
Where has it gone wrong for Manchester United?
There has been a remarkable reshuffling of the established order during this Premier League season. Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester soared to the top of the table in time for Christmas, and ...
READ MORE
New Zealand set to leave for South Africa, closely monitoring situation in Zimbabwe
New Zealand set to leave for South Africa, closely monitoring situation in Zimbabwe
AUCKLAND - New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided that the national team would embark on their Africa tour as scheduled earlier for Monday (July 11), while the board continues to monitor ...
READ MORE
Neymar the best in the world right now, says Dunga
Neymar the best in the world right now, says Dunga
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Neymar is the best player in the world right now and his return to the Brazil team to face Argentina in the World Cup qualifiers will ...
READ MORE
Unstoppable Messi leads Argentina to Copa final
Unstoppable Messi leads Argentina to Copa final
Lionel Messi scored his 55th international goal to become his country's all-time leading scorer as Argentina thrashed hosts the United States 4-0 to ease into the final of the Centenary ...
READ MORE
FIFA presidential candidate Tokyo Sexwale of South Africa makes a speech during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress in Zurich, Switzerland February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Tokyo Sexwale pulls out before first round of FIFA presidential vote
ZURICH - Tokyo Sexwale withdrew from the FIFA presidential race minutes before the vote on Friday, announcing his decision at the very end of his candidate's speech. “I have got a ...
READ MORE
CAF selects nominations for player of the year awards
CAF selects nominations for player of the year awards
Johannesburg, South Africa – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Tuesday announced the top 10 nominees for the two categories; African Player-of-the-Year 2015 and African Player-of-the-Year (Based in Africa) ...
READ MORE
Sol Campbell explains how Arsenal can win title in 2016/17 season
Sol Campbell explains how Arsenal can win title in 2016/17 season
Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell believes the Gunners have a chance to win the Premier League this season if they manage to keep their players injury-free. They are currently the ...
READ MORE
Serena downs Venus to reach Wimbledon quarters
Serena downs Venus to reach Wimbledon quarters
LONDON (Reuters) - Serena Williams stood three wins away from hoisting her fourth successive grand slam title by trumping elder sister Venus 6-4 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of Wimbledon. A ...
READ MORE
World football must respect Africa
Arsenal need quality signings
Where has it gone wrong for Manchester United?
New Zealand set to leave for South Africa,
Neymar the best in the world right now,
Unstoppable Messi leads Argentina to Copa final
Tokyo Sexwale pulls out before first round of
CAF selects nominations for player of the year
Sol Campbell explains how Arsenal can win title
Serena downs Venus to reach Wimbledon quarters

Arts & Entertainment

Arts & Entertainment

George Michael may have left £105 million fortune for godchildren

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

George Michael’s estimated £105million fortune could be divided between his celebrity godchildren. According to a report in the Daily Mirror, the star, who had no surviving offspring may have left his vast wealth to his […]

Arts & Entertainment

Biggest music moments of 2016 – from Taylor Swift’s takedown to Beyonce’s Lemonade

27th December 2016 Staff Reporter 0

The curtains are almost closed on 2016 and what a tremendous and unexpected year it has been for music. It has been filled with surprise albums, epic tours and downright jaw-dropping behaviour so let’s relive […]

Copyright © 2016 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online News